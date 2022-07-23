Plastids that are surrounded by more than two membranes are evidence of
a. Evolution from mitochondria.
b. Fusion of plastids.
c. Origin of the plastids from archaea.
d. Secondary endosymbiosis.
Plastids that are surrounded by more than two membranes are evidence of
a. Evolution from mitochondria.
b. Fusion of plastids.
c. Origin of the plastids from archaea.
d. Secondary endosymbiosis.
Which group is incorrectly paired with its description?
a. Diatoms—important producers in aquatic communities
b. Red algae—eukaryotes that acquired plastids by secondary endosymbiosis
c. Apicomplexans—unicellular parasites with intricate life cycles
d. Diplomonads—unicellular eukaryotes with modified mitochondria
According to the phylogeny, which protists are in the same eukaryotic supergroup as plants?
a. Green algae
b. Dinoflagellates
c. Red algae
d. Both A and C
In a life cycle with alternation of generations, multicellular haploid forms alternate with
a. Unicellular haploid forms
b. Unicellular diploid forms
c. Multicellular haploid forms
d. Multicellular diploid forms