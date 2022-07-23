Skip to main content
Ch. 31 - Fungi
Chapter 31, Problem 4

The most important adaptive advantage associated with the filamentous nature of fungal mycelia is
a. The ability to form haustoria and parasitize other organisms.
b. The potential to inhabit almost all terrestrial habitats.
c. The increased chance of contact between mating types.
d. An extensive surface area well suited for invasive growth and absorptive nutrition.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of fungal mycelia: Fungal mycelia are composed of hyphae, which are thread-like structures that form a network. This filamentous nature is crucial for the fungus's survival and function.
Consider the role of surface area in fungal nutrition: The extensive network of hyphae increases the surface area available for absorption. This is important because fungi absorb nutrients from their environment, and a larger surface area allows for more efficient nutrient uptake.
Evaluate the options given in the problem: Each option presents a different adaptive advantage. Consider how the filamentous structure of mycelia might contribute to each advantage.
Focus on the option related to absorptive nutrition: Fungi are known for their absorptive mode of nutrition, where they secrete enzymes to break down organic matter and absorb the nutrients. The filamentous structure enhances this process by providing a large surface area.
Conclude which option best describes the adaptive advantage: Based on the understanding of fungal biology, determine which option aligns most closely with the benefits provided by the filamentous nature of mycelia, particularly in terms of growth and nutrient absorption.

Fungal Mycelia

Fungal mycelia are networks of thread-like structures called hyphae that form the vegetative part of a fungus. This filamentous nature allows fungi to efficiently explore and colonize substrates, providing a large surface area for nutrient absorption and interaction with the environment, which is crucial for their survival and growth.
Adaptive Advantage

Adaptive advantage refers to a trait or characteristic that enhances an organism's ability to survive and reproduce in its environment. In fungi, the filamentous structure of mycelia offers advantages such as increased nutrient absorption, efficient colonization of habitats, and enhanced interaction with other organisms, which can be vital for their ecological success.
Absorptive Nutrition

Absorptive nutrition is a mode of feeding where organisms absorb nutrients directly from their environment. Fungi utilize this method by secreting enzymes to break down complex organic materials into simpler compounds, which are then absorbed through their extensive mycelial networks, allowing them to thrive in diverse environments.
Textbook Question

All fungi are

a. Symbiotic

b. Heterotrophic

c. Flagellated

d. Decomposers

Textbook Question

Which of the following cells or structures are associated with asexual reproduction in fungi?

a. Ascospores

b. Basidiospores

c. Zygosporangia

d. Conidiophores

Textbook Question

The closest relatives of fungi are thought to be the

a. Animals

b. Vascular plants

c. Mosses

d. Slime molds

Textbook Question

The grass Dichanthelium lanuginosum lives in hot soils and houses fungi of the genus Curvularia as endophytes. Researchers tested the impact of Curvularia on the heat tolerance of this grass. They grew plants without (E−) and with (E+) Curvularia endophytes at different temperatures and measured plant mass and the number of new shoots the plants produced. Draw a bar graph for plant mass versus temperature and interpret it.

Data from R. S. Redman et al., Thermotolerance generated by plant/fungal symbiosis, Science 298:1581 (2002).

