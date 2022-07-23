A land snail, a clam, and an octopus all share
a. A mantle
b. A radula
c. Gills
d. Distinct cephalization
A land snail, a clam, and an octopus all share
a. A mantle
b. A radula
c. Gills
d. Distinct cephalization
The water vascular system of echinoderms
a. Functions as a circulatory system that distributes nutrients to body cells
b. Functions in locomotion and feeding
c. Is bilateral in organization, even though the adult animal is not bilaterally symmetrical
d. Moves water through the animal's body during filter feeding
Which of the following combinations of phylum and description is incorrect?
a. Echinodermata—bilateral symmetry as a larva, coelomate
b. Nematoda—roundworms, pseudocoelomate
c. Platyhelminthes—flatworms, gastrovascular cavity, acoelomate
d. Porifera—gastrovascular cavity, coelomate
In the following figure, which two main clades branch from the most recent common ancestor of the eumetazoans?
a. Porifera and Cnidaria
b. Lophotrochozoa and Ecdysozoa
c. Cnidaria and Bilateria
d. Deuterostomia and Bilateria
<IMAGE>