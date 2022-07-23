Skip to main content
Which phylum is characterized by animals that have a segmented body?
a. Cnidaria
b. Platyhelminthes
c. Arthropoda
d. Mollusca

Begin by understanding the concept of segmentation in biology. Segmentation refers to the division of an organism's body into repetitive sections or segments.
Review the characteristics of each phylum listed in the options. Cnidaria includes jellyfish and corals, which do not have segmented bodies.
Consider Platyhelminthes, which are flatworms. These organisms have a simple body structure without segmentation.
Examine Arthropoda, which includes insects, arachnids, and crustaceans. This phylum is known for having a segmented body structure, with distinct head, thorax, and abdomen sections.
Finally, look at Mollusca, which includes snails, clams, and octopuses. These animals typically have a non-segmented body structure.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phylum Arthropoda

Arthropoda is a phylum characterized by animals with segmented bodies, jointed appendages, and an exoskeleton made of chitin. This phylum includes insects, arachnids, crustaceans, and myriapods, making it the largest and most diverse group in the animal kingdom. Segmentation allows for specialized body regions and efficient movement.
Body Segmentation

Body segmentation refers to the division of an organism's body into repetitive segments. This feature is crucial for flexibility and mobility, allowing for specialized functions in different body regions. Segmentation is a key characteristic of certain phyla, such as Arthropoda and Annelida, providing evolutionary advantages in adaptation and survival.
Phylum Characteristics

Phylum characteristics are the defining features that classify organisms into specific groups within the animal kingdom. These include body structure, symmetry, presence of a coelom, and segmentation. Understanding these characteristics helps in identifying and differentiating between various phyla, such as Arthropoda, which is known for its segmented body structure.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A land snail, a clam, and an octopus all share

a. A mantle

b. A radula

c. Gills

d. Distinct cephalization

Textbook Question

The water vascular system of echinoderms

a. Functions as a circulatory system that distributes nutrients to body cells

b. Functions in locomotion and feeding

c. Is bilateral in organization, even though the adult animal is not bilaterally symmetrical

d. Moves water through the animal's body during filter feeding

Textbook Question

Which of the following combinations of phylum and description is incorrect?

a. Echinodermata—bilateral symmetry as a larva, coelomate

b. Nematoda—roundworms, pseudocoelomate

c. Platyhelminthes—flatworms, gastrovascular cavity, acoelomate

d. Porifera—gastrovascular cavity, coelomate

Textbook Question

In the following figure, which two main clades branch from the most recent common ancestor of the eumetazoans?

a. Porifera and Cnidaria

b. Lophotrochozoa and Ecdysozoa

c. Cnidaria and Bilateria

d. Deuterostomia and Bilateria

<IMAGE>

