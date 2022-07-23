Textbook Question
Which phylum is characterized by animals that have a segmented body?
a. Cnidaria
b. Platyhelminthes
c. Arthropoda
d. Mollusca
The water vascular system of echinoderms
a. Functions as a circulatory system that distributes nutrients to body cells
b. Functions in locomotion and feeding
c. Is bilateral in organization, even though the adult animal is not bilaterally symmetrical
d. Moves water through the animal's body during filter feeding
Which of the following combinations of phylum and description is incorrect?
a. Echinodermata—bilateral symmetry as a larva, coelomate
b. Nematoda—roundworms, pseudocoelomate
c. Platyhelminthes—flatworms, gastrovascular cavity, acoelomate
d. Porifera—gastrovascular cavity, coelomate