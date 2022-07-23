A land snail, a clam, and an octopus all share
a. A mantle
b. A radula
c. Gills
d. Distinct cephalization
Which phylum is characterized by animals that have a segmented body?
a. Cnidaria
b. Platyhelminthes
c. Arthropoda
d. Mollusca
Which of the following combinations of phylum and description is incorrect?
a. Echinodermata—bilateral symmetry as a larva, coelomate
b. Nematoda—roundworms, pseudocoelomate
c. Platyhelminthes—flatworms, gastrovascular cavity, acoelomate
d. Porifera—gastrovascular cavity, coelomate
In the following figure, which two main clades branch from the most recent common ancestor of the eumetazoans?
a. Porifera and Cnidaria
b. Lophotrochozoa and Ecdysozoa
c. Cnidaria and Bilateria
d. Deuterostomia and Bilateria
<IMAGE>
In Figure 33.7, assume that the two medusae shown at step 4 were produced by one polyp colony. Review Concept 12.1 and Concept 13.3, and then use your understanding of mitosis and meiosis to evaluate whether the following sentence is true or false; if false, select the answer that provides the correct reason. Although the two medusae are genetically identical, a sperm produced by one will differ genetically from an egg produced by the other.
<IMAGE>
a. Both the medusae and the gametes are genetically identical.
b. Neither the medusae nor the gametes are genetically identical.
c. The medusae are not genetically identical, but the gametes are genetically identical.
d. The medusae are genetically identical, but the gametes differ genetically.