Ch. 4 - Carbon and the Molecular Diversity of Life
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Ch. 4 - Carbon and the Molecular Diversity of Life Problem 3
Chapter 4, Problem 3

Which chemical group is most likely to be responsible for an organic molecule behaving as a base?
a. Hydroxyl
b. Carbonyl
c. Amino
d. Phosphate

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the properties of a base: A base is a substance that can accept protons (H+) or donate a pair of valence electrons to form a bond.
Identify the chemical groups: Hydroxyl (-OH), Carbonyl (C=O), Amino (-NH2), and Phosphate (PO4^3-).
Analyze the amino group: The amino group (-NH2) contains a nitrogen atom with a lone pair of electrons, which can accept a proton (H+), making it a potential base.
Compare with other groups: Hydroxyl and carbonyl groups do not have the ability to accept protons as effectively as the amino group. The phosphate group is typically involved in energy transfer and does not act as a base in the same way.
Conclude that the amino group is most likely to be responsible for an organic molecule behaving as a base due to its ability to accept protons.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Groups in Organic Molecules

Chemical groups are specific clusters of atoms within molecules that have distinct chemical properties. They play a crucial role in determining the behavior and reactivity of organic molecules. Understanding these groups helps predict how molecules interact with each other and their environment.
Functional Groups

Amino Group

The amino group, characterized by the presence of a nitrogen atom bonded to hydrogen atoms (NH2), is known for its ability to act as a base. It can accept a proton (H+) due to the lone pair of electrons on the nitrogen, making organic molecules containing amino groups likely to behave as bases.
Functional Groups

Acid-Base Chemistry

Acid-base chemistry involves the transfer of protons between molecules. Bases are substances that can accept protons, often due to the presence of lone pairs of electrons. Understanding the role of functional groups like amino groups in acid-base reactions is essential for predicting molecular behavior in biological systems.
Acids and Bases
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Organic chemistry is currently defined as

a. The study of compounds made only by living cells.

b. The study of carbon compounds.

c. The study of natural (as opposed to synthetic) compounds.

d. The study of hydrocarbons.

Textbook Question
VISUAL SKILLS Which functional group is not present in this molecule?

a. carboxylb. sulfhydrylc. hydroxyld. amino
Textbook Question

Visualize the structural formula of each of the following hydrocarbons. Which hydrocarbon has a double bond in its carbon skeleton?

a. C3H8

b. C₂H₆

c. C₂H₄

d. C₂H₂

Textbook Question

Choose the term that correctly describes the relationship between these two sugar molecules:

a. Structural isomers

b. Cis-trans isomers

c. Enantiomers

d. Isotopes

Textbook Question

Identify the asymmetric carbon in this molecule:

