Ch. 4 - Carbon and the Molecular Diversity of Life
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 11th EditionCh. 4 - Carbon and the Molecular Diversity of LifeProblem 2
Chapter 4, Problem 2

VISUAL SKILLS Which functional group is not present in this molecule? Chemical structure of mannitol showing hydroxyl groups, relevant to functional groups in biomolecules.
a. carboxylb. sulfhydrylc. hydroxyld. amino

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups present in the molecule by examining the structure of Mannitol.
Look for hydroxyl groups (-OH) in the molecule. These are present as indicated by the OH groups attached to the carbon atoms.
Check for the presence of a carboxyl group (-COOH). This group is characterized by a carbon double-bonded to an oxygen and single-bonded to a hydroxyl group.
Look for the sulfhydryl group (-SH). This group consists of a sulfur atom bonded to a hydrogen atom.
Identify the amino group (-NH2). This group consists of a nitrogen atom bonded to two hydrogen atoms.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Common functional groups include hydroxyl, carboxyl, amino, and sulfhydryl, each imparting unique characteristics to the molecules they are part of.
Hydroxyl Group

The hydroxyl group (-OH) is a functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom. It is polar and can form hydrogen bonds, making compounds containing hydroxyl groups, such as alcohols, soluble in water. In the provided image of mannitol, multiple hydroxyl groups are present, indicating its hydrophilic nature.
Mannitol Structure

Mannitol is a sugar alcohol with a structure characterized by multiple hydroxyl groups attached to a carbon backbone. It is commonly used as a sweetener and in medical applications due to its osmotic properties. Understanding the structure of mannitol helps in identifying which functional groups are present and which are absent, aiding in answering the question regarding the missing functional group.
