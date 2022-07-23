Step 3: Visualize the structural formula for each hydrocarbon: - For C3H8 (propane), the structure is CH3-CH2-CH3, with all single bonds. - For C2H6 (ethane), the structure is CH3-CH3, with all single bonds. - For C2H4 (ethylene), the structure is CH2=CH2, with a double bond between the carbon atoms. - For C2H2 (acetylene), the structure is HC≡CH, with a triple bond between the carbon atoms.