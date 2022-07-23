The body tissue that consists largely of material located outside of cells is
a. Epithelial tissue
b. Connective tissue
c. Muscle tissue
d. Nervous tissue
Consider the energy budgets for a human, an elephant, a penguin, a mouse, and a snake. The would have the highest total annual energy expenditure, and the would have the highest energy expenditure per unit mass.
a. Elephant; mouse
b. Elephant; human
c. Mouse; snake
d. Penguin; mouse
Compared with a smaller cell, a larger cell of the same shape has
a. Less surface area
b. Less surface area per unit of volume
c. The same surface-area-to-volume ratio
d. A smaller cytoplasm-to-nucleus ratio
An animal's inputs of energy and materials would exceed its outputs
a. If the animal is an endotherm, which must always take in more energy because of its high metabolic rate
b. If it is actively foraging for food
c. If it is growing and increasing its mass
d. Never; due to homeostasis, these energy and material budgets always balance