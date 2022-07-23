Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 40 - Basic Principles of Animal Form and Function
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 11th EditionCh. 40 - Basic Principles of Animal Form and FunctionProblem 2
Chapter 40, Problem 2

Which of the following would increase the rate of heat exchange between an animal and its environment?
a. Feathers or fur
b. Vasoconstriction
c. Wind blowing across the body surface
d. Countercurrent heat exchanger

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of heat exchange: Heat exchange between an animal and its environment can occur through conduction, convection, radiation, and evaporation. Factors that increase heat exchange typically enhance one or more of these processes.
Analyze each option: Consider how each option affects heat exchange. Feathers or fur (option a) typically insulate and reduce heat exchange. Vasoconstriction (option b) reduces blood flow to the skin, decreasing heat exchange. Wind blowing across the body surface (option c) increases convection, enhancing heat exchange. A countercurrent heat exchanger (option d) is a mechanism that conserves heat rather than increasing exchange.
Focus on convection: Wind blowing across the body surface increases the rate of heat exchange by enhancing convection. Convection is the transfer of heat through the movement of fluids (air or water) across a surface.
Consider environmental factors: Wind increases the rate of heat exchange by removing the boundary layer of air around the body, allowing for more rapid heat loss or gain depending on the temperature of the wind relative to the body.
Conclude with the most effective option: Based on the analysis, wind blowing across the body surface (option c) is the factor that would most likely increase the rate of heat exchange between an animal and its environment.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Heat Exchange

Heat exchange refers to the process by which heat is transferred between an animal and its environment. This can occur through various mechanisms such as conduction, convection, radiation, and evaporation. Understanding how these processes work is crucial for determining factors that affect the rate of heat exchange.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:55
Gas Exchange and Breathing

Convection

Convection is the transfer of heat through the movement of fluids or gases. When wind blows across the body surface, it enhances convection by moving warm air away from the body and replacing it with cooler air, thereby increasing the rate of heat exchange between the animal and its environment.

Countercurrent Heat Exchange

Countercurrent heat exchange is a mechanism where heat is transferred between fluids flowing in opposite directions. This system is efficient in minimizing heat loss, as seen in animals like birds and fish, where blood vessels are arranged to conserve heat. Understanding this concept helps in analyzing how it affects heat exchange rates.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:28
Countercurrent Exchange
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The body tissue that consists largely of material located outside of cells is

a. Epithelial tissue

b. Connective tissue

c. Muscle tissue

d. Nervous tissue

2383
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

Consider the energy budgets for a human, an elephant, a penguin, a mouse, and a snake. The would have the highest total annual energy expenditure, and the would have the highest energy expenditure per unit mass.

a. Elephant; mouse

b. Elephant; human

c. Mouse; snake

d. Penguin; mouse

875
views
Textbook Question

Compared with a smaller cell, a larger cell of the same shape has

a. Less surface area

b. Less surface area per unit of volume

c. The same surface-area-to-volume ratio

d. A smaller cytoplasm-to-nucleus ratio

1600
views
Textbook Question

An animal's inputs of energy and materials would exceed its outputs

a. If the animal is an endotherm, which must always take in more energy because of its high metabolic rate

b. If it is actively foraging for food

c. If it is growing and increasing its mass

d. Never; due to homeostasis, these energy and material budgets always balance

1310
views