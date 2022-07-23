Which of the following organs is incorrectly paired with its function?
a. Stomach—protein digestion
b. Large intestine—bile production
c. Small intestine—nutrient absorption
d. Pancreas—enzyme production
Which of the following is not a major activity of the stomach?
a. Storage
b. HCl production
c. Nutrient absorption
d. Enzyme secretion
If you put the following events in the order they occur in the human digestive system, the third event in the series would be
a. Cells in gastric pits secrete protons.
b. Pepsin activates pepsinogen.
c. HCl activates pepsinogen.
d. Partially digested food enters the small intestine.
If you were to jog 1 km a few hours after lunch, which stored fuel would you probably tap?
a. Muscle proteins
b. Muscle and liver glycogen
c. Fat in the liver
d. Fat in adipose tissue