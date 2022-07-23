Skip to main content
Chapter 41, Problem 6

After surgical removal of the gallbladder, a person might need to limit his or her dietary intake of
a. Starch
b. Protein
c. Sugar
d. Fat

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function of the gallbladder: The gallbladder stores bile produced by the liver, which is important for the digestion and absorption of fats.
Consider the impact of gallbladder removal: Without the gallbladder, bile is not stored and concentrated, but instead drips continuously into the intestine, which can affect fat digestion.
Identify the nutrient most affected by bile: Bile is crucial for emulsifying fats, making them easier to digest and absorb in the small intestine.
Evaluate dietary adjustments: After gallbladder removal, the body may have difficulty digesting large amounts of fat at once, so a person might need to limit their intake of fatty foods.
Conclude which dietary component to limit: Based on the role of bile in fat digestion, the person should consider limiting their intake of fats to avoid digestive discomfort.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gallbladder Function

The gallbladder is a small organ that stores bile produced by the liver. Bile is essential for the digestion and absorption of fats in the small intestine. Without the gallbladder, bile is released directly from the liver into the intestine, which can affect fat digestion and necessitate dietary adjustments.
Bile and Fat Digestion

Bile contains bile acids, which are critical for emulsifying fats, making them accessible to digestive enzymes. This process is crucial for the efficient breakdown and absorption of dietary fats. After gallbladder removal, the continuous flow of bile may not be sufficient for large amounts of fat, leading to digestive issues.
Dietary Adjustments Post-Cholecystectomy

Post-cholecystectomy, individuals are often advised to limit their intake of dietary fats. This is because the absence of a gallbladder can lead to insufficient bile release during meals, causing difficulty in digesting high-fat foods, which may result in gastrointestinal discomfort or diarrhea.
