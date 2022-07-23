Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 42 - Circulation and Gas Exchange
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 11th EditionCh. 42 - Circulation and Gas ExchangeProblem 6
Chapter 42, Problem 6

If a molecule of CO2 released into the blood in your left toe is exhaled from your nose, it must pass through all of the following except
a. The pulmonary vein.
b. The trachea.
c. The right atrium.
d. The right ventricle.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the path of blood circulation in the human body, focusing on the journey of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the tissues to the lungs.
CO2 is produced in the tissues and enters the bloodstream, where it is carried by the venous system to the heart.
The blood carrying CO2 enters the right atrium of the heart and then moves to the right ventricle.
From the right ventricle, the blood is pumped to the lungs via the pulmonary artery, where CO2 is exchanged for oxygen.
After gas exchange in the lungs, the oxygenated blood returns to the heart through the pulmonary vein, but CO2 is exhaled through the trachea and out of the nose, bypassing the pulmonary vein.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Circulatory System

The circulatory system is responsible for transporting blood, nutrients, gases, and waste products throughout the body. It includes the heart, blood vessels, and blood. Understanding the pathway of blood flow through the heart and lungs is crucial for determining how CO2 travels from the toe to the nose.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:15
Lymphatic System

Pulmonary Circulation

Pulmonary circulation is the movement of blood from the heart to the lungs and back to the heart. It involves the right ventricle pumping deoxygenated blood to the lungs via the pulmonary arteries, where CO2 is exchanged for oxygen. The oxygenated blood returns to the left atrium through the pulmonary veins.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:28
Gas Exchange and Circulation

Respiratory System

The respiratory system facilitates gas exchange, allowing oxygen to enter the blood and CO2 to be expelled. It includes structures like the trachea, bronchi, and lungs. CO2 travels from the blood into the alveoli in the lungs and is then exhaled through the trachea and nose.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:15
Lymphatic System
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Pulse is a direct measure of

a. Blood pressure.

b. Stroke volume.

c. Cardiac output.

d. Heart rate.

1373
views
Textbook Question

When you hold your breath, which of the following blood gas changes first leads to the urge to breathe?

a. Rising O2

b. Falling O2

c. Rising CO2

d. Falling CO2

1449
views
Textbook Question

One feature that amphibians and humans have in common is

a. The number of heart chambers.

b. A complete separation of circuits for circulation.

c. The number of circuits for circulation.

d. A low blood pressure in the systemic circuit.

1665
views
Textbook Question

Compared with the interstitial fluid that bathes active muscle cells, blood reaching these cells in arterioles has a

a. Higher PO2.

b. Higher PCO2.

c. Greater bicarbonate concentration.

d. Lower pH.

1002
views