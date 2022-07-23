Skip to main content
Ch. 42 - Circulation and Gas Exchange
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311
Ch. 42 - Circulation and Gas ExchangeProblem 3
Chapter 42, Problem 3

Pulse is a direct measure of
a. Blood pressure.
b. Stroke volume.
c. Cardiac output.
d. Heart rate.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of each term: Blood pressure is the force of blood against the walls of arteries. Stroke volume is the amount of blood pumped by the left ventricle of the heart in one contraction. Cardiac output is the volume of blood the heart pumps per minute, calculated as heart rate multiplied by stroke volume. Heart rate is the number of heartbeats per minute.
Recognize that pulse is the tactile arterial palpation of the heartbeat, which is directly related to the heart rate.
Consider how each option relates to the pulse: Blood pressure is not directly measured by pulse, though they are related. Stroke volume contributes to cardiac output but is not directly measured by pulse. Cardiac output is a broader measure that includes heart rate but is not directly measured by pulse.
Identify that the pulse is a direct measure of heart rate, as it reflects the number of times the heart beats per minute.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that directly correlates with the pulse, which is heart rate.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Heart Rate

Heart rate refers to the number of times the heart beats per minute. It is a direct measure of the heart's activity and is typically assessed by feeling the pulse at various points on the body, such as the wrist or neck. The pulse is essentially the tactile arterial palpation of the heartbeat, which directly correlates with the heart rate.
Heart Physiology

Cardiac Output

Cardiac output is the volume of blood the heart pumps per minute. It is calculated by multiplying the heart rate by the stroke volume, which is the amount of blood pumped with each beat. While pulse can provide indirect information about cardiac output, it is not a direct measure of it.
Cardiac Cycle

Blood Pressure

Blood pressure is the force exerted by circulating blood on the walls of blood vessels. It is measured in millimeters of mercury (mmHg) and is expressed as two numbers: systolic over diastolic pressure. Although related to heart function, blood pressure is not directly measured by pulse, which only indicates heart rate.
Blood Pressure
Textbook Question

Which of the following respiratory systems is not closely associated with a blood supply?

a. The lungs of a vertebrate

b. The gills of a fish

c. The tracheal system of an insect

d. The skin of an earthworm

Textbook Question

Blood returning to the mammalian heart in a pulmonary vein drains first into the

a. Left atrium

b. Right atrium

c. Left ventricle

d. Right ventricle

Textbook Question

When you hold your breath, which of the following blood gas changes first leads to the urge to breathe?

a. Rising O2

b. Falling O2

c. Rising CO2

d. Falling CO2

Textbook Question

One feature that amphibians and humans have in common is

a. The number of heart chambers.

b. A complete separation of circuits for circulation.

c. The number of circuits for circulation.

d. A low blood pressure in the systemic circuit.

Textbook Question

If a molecule of CO2 released into the blood in your left toe is exhaled from your nose, it must pass through all of the following except

a. The pulmonary vein.

b. The trachea.

c. The right atrium.

d. The right ventricle.

