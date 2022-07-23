One feature that amphibians and humans have in common is

Blood returning to the mammalian heart in a pulmonary vein drains first into the
a. Left atrium
b. Right atrium
c. Left ventricle
d. Right ventricle
Pulse is a direct measure of
a. Blood pressure.
b. Stroke volume.
c. Cardiac output.
d. Heart rate.
When you hold your breath, which of the following blood gas changes first leads to the urge to breathe?
a. Rising O2
b. Falling O2
c. Rising CO2
d. Falling CO2
If a molecule of CO2 released into the blood in your left toe is exhaled from your nose, it must pass through all of the following except
a. The pulmonary vein.
b. The trachea.
c. The right atrium.
d. The right ventricle.
Compared with the interstitial fluid that bathes active muscle cells, blood reaching these cells in arterioles has a
a. Higher PO2.
b. Higher PCO2.
c. Greater bicarbonate concentration.
d. Lower pH.