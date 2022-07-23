Which of these is not part of insect immunity?
a. Enzyme activation of pathogen-killing chemicals
b. Activation of natural killer cells
c. Phagocytosis by hemocytes
d. Production of antimicrobial peptides
Which statement best describes the difference between responses of effector B cells (plasma cells) and those of cytotoxic T cells?
a. B cells confer active immunity; cytotoxic T cells confer passive immunity.
b. B cells respond the first time a pathogen is present; cytotoxic T cells respond subsequent times.
c. B cells secrete antibodies against a pathogen; cytotoxic T cells kill pathogen-infected host cells.
d. B cells carry out the cell-mediated response; cytotoxic T cells carry out the humoral response.
Which of the following statements is not true?
a. An antibody has more than one antigen-binding site.
b. A lymphocyte has receptors for multiple different antigens.
c. An antigen can have different epitopes.
d. A liver or muscle cell makes one class of MHC molecule.
Which of the following statements is true?
a. An antibody has one antigen-binding site
b. A lymphocyte has receptors for a single antigen
c. Every antigen has a single epitope
d. A liver or muscle cell makes two classes of MHC molecule