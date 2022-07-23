Textbook Question
Which of the following animals generally has the lowest volume of urine production?
a. Vampire bat
b. Salmon in fresh water
c. Marine bony fish
d. Freshwater flatworm
The high osmolarity of the renal medulla is maintained by all of the following except
a. Active transport of salt from the upper region of the ascending limb.
b. The spatial arrangement of juxtamedullary nephrons.
c. Diffusion of urea from the collecting duct.
d. Diffusion of salt from the descending limb of the loop of Henle.
In which of the following species should natural selection favor the highest proportion of juxtamedullary nephrons?
a. A river otter
b. A mouse species living in a temperate broadleaf forest
c. A mouse species living in a desert
d. A beaver