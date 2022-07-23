Activation of the parasympathetic branch of the autonomic nervous system
a. Increases heart rate
b. Enhances digestion
c. Triggers release of epinephrine
d. Causes conversion of glycogen to glucose
Patients with damage to Wernicke's area have difficulty
a. Coordinating limb movement
b. Generating speech
c. Recognizing faces
d. Understanding language
The cerebral cortex does not play a major role in
a. Short-term memory
b. Long-term memory
c. Circadian rhythm
d. Breath holding
After suffering a stroke, a patient can see objects anywhere in front of him but pays attention only to objects in his right field of vision. When asked to describe these objects, he has difficulty judging their size and distance. What part of the brain was likely damaged by the stroke?
a. The left frontal lobe
b. The right frontal lobe
c. The right parietal lobe
d. The corpus callosum