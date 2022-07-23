Which of the following structures or regions is incorrectly paired with its function?
a. Limbic system—motor control of speech
b. Medulla oblongata—homeostatic control
c. Cerebellum—coordination of movement and balance
d. Amygdala—emotional memory
Patients with damage to Wernicke's area have difficulty
a. Coordinating limb movement
b. Generating speech
c. Recognizing faces
d. Understanding language
The cerebral cortex does not play a major role in
a. Short-term memory
b. Long-term memory
c. Circadian rhythm
d. Breath holding
Injury localized to the hypothalamus would most likely disrupt
a. Regulation of body temperature
b. Short-term memory
c. Executive functions, such as decision making
d. Sorting of sensory information
The reflex that pulls your hand away when you prick your finger on a sharp object relies on a neuronal circuit with two synapses in the spinal cord. Using a circle to represent a cross-section of the spinal cord, draw the circuit. Label the types of neurons, the direction of information flow in each, and the locations of synapses.
The reflex that pulls your hand away when you prick your finger on a sharp object relies on a neuronal circuit with two synapses in the spinal cord. Draw a simple diagram of the brain indicating where pain would eventually be perceived.