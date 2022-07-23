Skip to main content
Ch. 49 - Nervous Systems
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Chapter 49, Problem 4

The cerebral cortex does not play a major role in
a. Short-term memory
b. Long-term memory
c. Circadian rhythm
d. Breath holding

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the primary functions of the cerebral cortex, which include processing sensory information, voluntary motor control, and higher cognitive functions such as reasoning and memory.
Understand that short-term memory and long-term memory are cognitive functions that involve the cerebral cortex, particularly the prefrontal cortex and the hippocampus.
Recognize that circadian rhythm is primarily regulated by the hypothalamus, specifically the suprachiasmatic nucleus, rather than the cerebral cortex.
Consider that breath holding is a function controlled by the brainstem, which manages involuntary actions such as breathing, rather than the cerebral cortex.
Based on the understanding of these functions, determine which option does not primarily involve the cerebral cortex.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cerebral Cortex

The cerebral cortex is the outer layer of the brain, involved in complex functions such as perception, thought, and decision-making. It plays a significant role in memory, attention, awareness, and consciousness. Understanding its functions helps in determining its involvement in various cognitive processes.
Memory Types

Memory is categorized into short-term and long-term memory. Short-term memory involves temporary storage of information, while long-term memory is responsible for storing information over extended periods. The cerebral cortex is crucial for long-term memory, but short-term memory involves other brain regions like the hippocampus.
Circadian Rhythm

Circadian rhythms are natural, internal processes that regulate the sleep-wake cycle and repeat roughly every 24 hours. They are primarily controlled by the suprachiasmatic nucleus in the hypothalamus, not the cerebral cortex. Understanding this helps in identifying the cerebral cortex's limited role in circadian rhythm regulation.
