Ch. 5 - The Structure and Function of Large Biological Molecules
Chapter 5, Problem 4

The structural level of a protein least affected by a disruption in hydrogen bonding is the
a. Primary level.
b. Secondary level.
c. Tertiary level.
d. Quaternary level.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structural levels of proteins: Proteins have four levels of structure - primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary.
Identify the primary structure: The primary structure is the sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain, held together by peptide bonds.
Recognize the role of hydrogen bonds: Hydrogen bonds are crucial in stabilizing the secondary, tertiary, and quaternary structures of proteins.
Analyze the secondary structure: The secondary structure includes alpha helices and beta sheets, which are stabilized by hydrogen bonds.
Determine the least affected level: Since the primary structure is held together by peptide bonds and not hydrogen bonds, it is the structural level least affected by a disruption in hydrogen bonding.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Protein Structure Levels

Proteins have four structural levels: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary. The primary structure is the sequence of amino acids, the secondary structure includes alpha helices and beta sheets formed by hydrogen bonds, the tertiary structure is the overall 3D shape, and the quaternary structure involves multiple polypeptide chains. Understanding these levels is crucial for determining how disruptions affect protein structure.
Protein Structure

Hydrogen Bonding in Proteins

Hydrogen bonds are weak interactions that play a significant role in stabilizing the secondary and tertiary structures of proteins. They occur between the backbone atoms in the secondary structure and between side chains in the tertiary structure. Disruption of hydrogen bonds can lead to changes in protein folding and stability, affecting its function.
Hydrogen Bonding

Primary Structure Stability

The primary structure of a protein, which is the linear sequence of amino acids, is held together by covalent peptide bonds. Unlike hydrogen bonds, peptide bonds are strong and not easily disrupted by changes in environmental conditions. Therefore, the primary structure remains intact even when hydrogen bonding is disrupted, making it the least affected structural level.
Primary Production in Terrestrial Ecosystems
