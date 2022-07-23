Skip to main content
Ch. 52 - An Introduction to Ecology and the Biosphere
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Chapter 52, Problem 5

Which statement about dispersal is false?
a. Dispersal is a common component of the life cycles of plants and animals.
b. Colonization of devastated areas after floods or volcanic eruptions depends on dispersal.
c. Dispersal occurs only on an evolutionary time scale.
d. The ability to disperse can expand the geographic distribution of a species.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of dispersal: Dispersal refers to the movement of individuals or their propagules (such as seeds or spores) from their birthplace to other locations where they can establish and reproduce.
Evaluate statement a: Dispersal is indeed a common component of the life cycles of many plants and animals, as it allows them to spread to new areas and avoid competition with relatives.
Evaluate statement b: Dispersal is crucial for the colonization of new areas, especially after events like floods or volcanic eruptions, as it allows species to reach and establish in these newly available habitats.
Evaluate statement c: Dispersal does not occur only on an evolutionary time scale. It can happen within the lifetime of an organism, allowing for immediate ecological impacts.
Evaluate statement d: The ability to disperse can indeed expand the geographic distribution of a species by allowing it to reach and establish in new areas, thus increasing its range.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dispersal in Life Cycles

Dispersal is a fundamental process in the life cycles of both plants and animals, allowing organisms to spread from their origin to new locations. This movement can occur through various mechanisms, such as wind, water, or animal carriers, and is crucial for reproduction, survival, and genetic diversity.
Colonization After Disturbance

Colonization refers to the establishment of species in new areas, particularly after disturbances like floods or volcanic eruptions. Dispersal plays a vital role in this process, enabling species to reach and inhabit these devastated areas, thereby contributing to ecosystem recovery and succession.
Dispersal Time Scale

Dispersal can occur on various time scales, not just evolutionary. While evolutionary dispersal involves long-term changes in species distribution, ecological dispersal happens over shorter periods, allowing species to adapt to immediate environmental changes and expand their geographic range.
