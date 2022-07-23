Which of the following areas of study focuses on the exchange of energy, organisms, and materials between ecosystems?
a. Organismal ecology
b. Landscape ecology
c. Ecosystem ecology
d. Community ecology
Which of the following is characteristic of most terrestrial biomes?
a. A distribution predicted almost entirely by rock and soil patterns
b. Clear boundaries between adjacent biomes
c. Vegetation demonstrating vertical layering
d. Cold winter months
The oceans affect the biosphere in all of the following ways except
a. Producing a substantial amount of the biosphere's oxygen.
b. Removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
c. Moderating the climate of terrestrial biomes.
d. Regulating the pH of freshwater biomes and terrestrial groundwater.
Which statement about dispersal is false?
a. Dispersal is a common component of the life cycles of plants and animals.
b. Colonization of devastated areas after floods or volcanic eruptions depends on dispersal.
c. Dispersal occurs only on an evolutionary time scale.
d. The ability to disperse can expand the geographic distribution of a species.