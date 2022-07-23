Skip to main content
Ch. 52 - An Introduction to Ecology and the Biosphere
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Chapter 52, Problem 4

The oceans affect the biosphere in all of the following ways except
a. Producing a substantial amount of the biosphere's oxygen.
b. Removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
c. Moderating the climate of terrestrial biomes.
d. Regulating the pH of freshwater biomes and terrestrial groundwater.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of oceans in the biosphere: Oceans are crucial for maintaining ecological balance and supporting life on Earth.
Consider how oceans produce oxygen: Oceans are home to phytoplankton, which perform photosynthesis, contributing significantly to the biosphere's oxygen production.
Evaluate the role of oceans in carbon dioxide removal: Oceans absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, helping to regulate global carbon levels.
Analyze how oceans moderate climate: Oceans store and distribute heat, influencing weather patterns and climate in terrestrial biomes.
Examine the regulation of pH in freshwater and groundwater: Consider whether oceans directly influence the pH levels of freshwater biomes and terrestrial groundwater, as this is less commonly attributed to oceanic processes.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxygen Production by Oceans

Oceans play a crucial role in producing oxygen through the process of photosynthesis carried out by phytoplankton. These microscopic organisms convert carbon dioxide and sunlight into oxygen, contributing significantly to the Earth's oxygen supply, which is vital for the survival of most life forms.
Carbon Dioxide Absorption

Oceans act as a major carbon sink, absorbing large amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. This process helps mitigate the effects of climate change by reducing the concentration of greenhouse gases, although it can lead to ocean acidification, affecting marine life and ecosystems.
Climate Moderation by Oceans

Oceans have a high heat capacity, allowing them to store and distribute heat across the planet. This property helps moderate the climate of terrestrial biomes by influencing weather patterns and temperatures, creating a more stable and habitable environment for various ecosystems.
