Ch. 8 - An Introduction to Metabolism
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Urry11th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9789357423311Not the one you use?Change textbook
Ch. 8 - An Introduction to Metabolism
Chapter 8, Problem 2

Most cells cannot harness heat to perform work because
a. Heat does not involve a transfer of energy.
b. Cells do not have much thermal energy; they are relatively cool.
c. Temperature is usually uniform throughout a cell.
d. Heat can never be used to do work.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of energy transfer: In biological systems, energy is often transferred in forms other than heat, such as chemical energy in ATP, because heat energy is not easily harnessed for cellular work.
Consider the role of temperature in cells: Cells maintain a relatively uniform temperature, which means there is little temperature gradient to drive work processes. This uniformity limits the ability to use heat for work.
Explore the nature of heat energy: Heat energy is a form of kinetic energy that results from the movement of molecules. While it can increase the rate of reactions, it is not directly used to perform work in cells.
Evaluate the options given: Analyze each option to determine which one correctly explains why cells cannot use heat to perform work. Consider the principles of thermodynamics and energy transfer in biological systems.
Identify the correct reasoning: Recognize that the uniform temperature within cells (option c) is a key reason why heat is not used for work, as it prevents the establishment of a temperature gradient necessary for harnessing heat energy.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Thermodynamics in Biological Systems

Thermodynamics involves the study of energy transfer, and in biological systems, it explains how cells convert energy from one form to another. Cells primarily use chemical energy, such as ATP, rather than heat, because heat energy is not efficiently harnessed for cellular work due to uniform temperature distribution within cells.
Second Law of Thermodynamics

Cellular Temperature Uniformity

Cells maintain a relatively uniform temperature, which means there is little temperature gradient to drive processes that rely on heat energy. This uniformity prevents the effective use of heat for work, as work typically requires a difference in energy levels or temperature to be performed efficiently.
Introduction to Cellular Respiration

Energy Transfer Mechanisms

Cells rely on mechanisms like ATP hydrolysis for energy transfer, which involves chemical reactions rather than heat. These processes are more controlled and efficient for cellular functions, as they provide a direct and manageable way to harness energy for metabolic activities, unlike the diffuse nature of heat energy.
Introduction to Energy
Textbook Question

Choose the pair of terms that correctly completes this sentence: Catabolism is to anabolism as ____________ is to ____________.

a. exergonic; spontaneous

b. exergonic; endergonic

c. free energy; entropy

d. work; energy

Textbook Question

Which of the following metabolic processes can occur without a net influx of energy from some other process?

a. ADP + Ⓟi → ATP + H2O

b. C6H12O6 + 6O2 → 6CO2 + 6H2O

c. 6CO2 + 6H2O → C6H12O6 + 6O2

d. Aminoacids →Protein

Textbook Question

If an enzyme in solution is saturated with substrate, the most effective way to obtain a faster yield of products is to

a. Add more of the enzyme.

b. Heat the solution to 90°C.

c. Add more substrate.

d. Add a noncompetitive inhibitor.

Textbook Question

Some bacteria are metabolically active in hot springs because

a. They are able to maintain a lower internal temperature.

b. High temperatures make catalysis unnecessary.

c. Their enzymes have high optimal temperatures.

d. Their enzymes are completely insensitive to temperature.

