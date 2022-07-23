Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - An Introduction to Metabolism
Campbell - Campbell Biology 11th Edition
Chapter 8, Problem 4

If an enzyme in solution is saturated with substrate, the most effective way to obtain a faster yield of products is to
a. Add more of the enzyme.
b. Heat the solution to 90°C.
c. Add more substrate.
d. Add a noncompetitive inhibitor.

Understand the concept of enzyme saturation: When an enzyme is saturated, it means that all active sites of the enzyme molecules are occupied by substrate molecules, and the reaction is proceeding at its maximum rate.
Consider the effect of adding more enzyme: Adding more enzyme can increase the reaction rate because it provides more active sites for the substrate to bind, thus increasing the overall capacity for the reaction to occur.
Evaluate the impact of heating the solution: Heating the solution to 90°C is likely to denature the enzyme, as most enzymes are proteins that can lose their functional shape at high temperatures, leading to a decrease in reaction rate.
Assess the result of adding more substrate: Adding more substrate will not increase the reaction rate if the enzyme is already saturated, as there are no additional active sites available for the substrate to bind.
Consider the effect of adding a noncompetitive inhibitor: A noncompetitive inhibitor binds to a site other than the active site, changing the enzyme's shape and reducing its activity, which would decrease the reaction rate.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzyme Saturation

Enzyme saturation occurs when all active sites of the enzyme molecules are occupied by substrate molecules, meaning the reaction rate has reached its maximum velocity (Vmax). At this point, adding more substrate will not increase the rate of reaction, as there are no free active sites available for additional substrate molecules to bind.
Enzymes

Enzyme Concentration

Increasing enzyme concentration can enhance the reaction rate when the enzyme is saturated with substrate. By adding more enzyme, additional active sites become available, allowing more substrate molecules to be converted into products, thus increasing the overall yield and speed of the reaction.
Concentration Gradients and Diffusion

Noncompetitive Inhibition

Noncompetitive inhibitors bind to an enzyme at a site other than the active site, altering the enzyme's structure and function. This reduces the enzyme's activity regardless of substrate concentration, as it affects the enzyme's ability to catalyze the reaction, making it an ineffective method to increase product yield when the enzyme is saturated.
Enzyme Inhibition
Textbook Question

Choose the pair of terms that correctly completes this sentence: Catabolism is to anabolism as ____________ is to ____________.

a. exergonic; spontaneous

b. exergonic; endergonic

c. free energy; entropy

d. work; energy

Textbook Question

Most cells cannot harness heat to perform work because

a. Heat does not involve a transfer of energy.

b. Cells do not have much thermal energy; they are relatively cool.

c. Temperature is usually uniform throughout a cell.

d. Heat can never be used to do work.

Textbook Question

Which of the following metabolic processes can occur without a net influx of energy from some other process?

a. ADP + Ⓟi → ATP + H2O

b. C6H12O6 + 6O2 → 6CO2 + 6H2O

c. 6CO2 + 6H2O → C6H12O6 + 6O2

d. Aminoacids →Protein

Textbook Question

Some bacteria are metabolically active in hot springs because

a. They are able to maintain a lower internal temperature.

b. High temperatures make catalysis unnecessary.

c. Their enzymes have high optimal temperatures.

d. Their enzymes are completely insensitive to temperature.

Textbook Question

If an enzyme is added to a solution where its substrate and product are in equilibrium, what will occur?

a. Additional substrate will be formed.

b. The reaction will change from endergonic to exergonic.

c. The free energy of the system will change.

d. Nothing; the reaction will stay at equilibrium.

