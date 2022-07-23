Textbook Question
How is energy transferred among antenna pigment molecules?
a. By heat
b. By redox reactions
c. By fluorescence
d. By resonance
1030
views
How is energy transferred among antenna pigment molecules?
a. By heat
b. By redox reactions
c. By fluorescence
d. By resonance
What is the role of PEP carboxylase in C4 and CAM plants?
a. It fixes CO2 into an organic acid.
b. It produces ATP for the Calvin cycle.
c. It replaces rubicso in the Calvin cycle.
d. It releases CO2 from organic acids.
At what point in photosynthesis is the electromagnetic energy of light first converted into chemical energy?
Why is the chlorophyll in chloroplasts less likely to produce fluorescence compared to extracted chlorophyll molecules?