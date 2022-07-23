Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 20 - The Molecular Revolution: Biotechnology, Genomics, and New Frontiers
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 20 - The Molecular Revolution: Biotechnology, Genomics, and New FrontiersProblem 14
Chapter 20, Problem 14

Why was it important to include a positive control and a negative control in the PCR analysis?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of PCR: PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) is a technique used in molecular biology to amplify a single or a few copies of a piece of DNA across several orders of magnitude, generating thousands to millions of copies of a particular DNA sequence.
Step 2: Understand the concept of controls in experiments: Controls are used in scientific experiments to ensure that the results are due to the variable being tested and not some other factor. A positive control is a procedure that is very similar to the actual experimental test but is known from previous experience to give a positive result. A negative control is a control group in an experiment that uses a treatment that isn't expected to produce results.
Step 3: Importance of positive control in PCR: A positive control in a PCR experiment is a DNA sample that is known to contain the sequence of interest and is expected to produce a positive result. This control is important because it confirms that the PCR reagents and conditions are working properly to amplify the DNA. If the positive control fails to produce a result, it indicates a problem with the PCR setup.
Step 4: Importance of negative control in PCR: A negative control in a PCR experiment is a sample that does not contain the DNA sequence of interest and is not expected to produce a result. This control is important because it checks for contamination in the reagents or equipment. If the negative control produces a result, it indicates contamination.
Step 5: Conclusion: Therefore, both positive and negative controls are crucial in PCR analysis. They ensure the validity of the results by confirming that the PCR setup is working correctly (positive control) and that there is no contamination (negative control).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Positive Control

A positive control in PCR is a sample known to produce a positive result, ensuring that the PCR process is functioning correctly. It confirms that the reagents and conditions used in the experiment are capable of amplifying DNA when present. This helps validate the experimental setup and provides a benchmark against which the test samples can be compared.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:42
Negative & Positive Controls

Negative Control

A negative control in PCR is a sample that lacks the target DNA, which should not yield any amplification. This control is crucial for identifying contamination or non-specific amplification in the experiment. By ensuring that the negative control does not produce a signal, researchers can confidently attribute any positive results to the presence of the target DNA in the experimental samples.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:42
Negative & Positive Controls

PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)

PCR is a molecular biology technique used to amplify specific DNA sequences, making millions of copies from a small initial sample. It involves repeated cycles of denaturation, annealing, and extension, facilitated by DNA polymerase. Understanding PCR is essential for interpreting results, as the accuracy and reliability of the amplification depend on the proper use of controls to validate the process.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:31
Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Potato blight causes potato plants to shrivel and rot. The disease is caused by the pathogen Phytophthora infestans, infamous for its role in Ireland's Great Potato Famine in the mid-1840s. The disease can devastate crops during wet weather, sometimes leading to total crop loss. Researchers aim to use recombinant DNA methods to transfer blight resistance genes from resistant varieties into susceptible varieties of potato. Explain how restriction endonucleases and DNA ligase could be used to insert a potato blight resistance gene into a plasmid.

682
views
Textbook Question

Potato blight causes potato plants to shrivel and rot. The disease is caused by the pathogen Phytophthora infestans, infamous for its role in Ireland's Great Potato Famine in the mid-1840s. The disease can devastate crops during wet weather, sometimes leading to total crop loss. Researchers aim to use recombinant DNA methods to transfer blight resistance genes from resistant varieties into susceptible varieties of potato. Transgenic plants usually contain genes of bacterial plasmid origin. In a recent study, researchers designed a strategy that avoided using any plasmid genes. They transformed cells from a susceptible potato variety with a potato blight resistance gene cloned from a resistant variety. Next, to determine which plants from this group were also free of plasmid DNA (cloning vector) sequences, they performed PCR using primers specific for the plasmid. The positive control lane shows PCR amplification of plasmid DNA only, and the negative control lane shows an attempted PCR amplification of no added DNA. Based on the gel analysis of PCR products shown below, which plants contain only the potato gene? Explain your answer.

627
views
Textbook Question

If the sequence of DNA in Question 12 were amplified using 25 PCR cycles, then the amount of this DNA would be predicted to increase by          -fold.

905
views
Textbook Question

How could the research group determine whether a homologous gene for blight resistance exists in the human genome?

657
views