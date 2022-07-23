Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 21 - Genes, Development, and Evolution
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 21 - Genes, Development, and EvolutionProblem 10
Chapter 21, Problem 10

Some stickleback fish develop protective spines, and other stickleback fish are spineless. Spine development is controlled by the expression of a gene known as Pitx1. The spineless phenotype is due to a mutation in Pitx1 that results in no expression of Pitx1 during development in regions where spines would otherwise form. When scientists compared the Pitx1 coding sequence in spined and spineless fish, they found this sequence was the same in both types of fish. Propose plausible hypotheses for the location of this mutation and for how it alters spine development.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the Pitx1 gene is responsible for spine development in stickleback fish, and the mutation affects its expression rather than the coding sequence itself.
Consider that the mutation might be located in a regulatory region of the Pitx1 gene, such as a promoter or enhancer, which controls when and where the gene is expressed.
Hypothesize that the mutation could disrupt the binding of transcription factors to the regulatory region, preventing the activation of Pitx1 in the specific tissues where spines develop.
Explore the possibility that the mutation leads to a loss of function in a regulatory element, resulting in the absence of Pitx1 expression in the cells that would normally form spines.
Conclude that the mutation affects the spatial or temporal expression pattern of Pitx1, leading to the spineless phenotype by preventing the gene from being expressed in the necessary regions during development.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gene Expression

Gene expression is the process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize functional gene products, often proteins, which can affect an organism's phenotype. In the context of the stickleback fish, the expression of the Pitx1 gene is crucial for spine development, and any disruption in this process can lead to phenotypic changes such as the absence of spines.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:40
Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression

Regulatory Mutations

Regulatory mutations occur in non-coding regions of DNA that control gene expression, such as promoters or enhancers. These mutations can alter when, where, and how much a gene is expressed without changing the coding sequence itself. In stickleback fish, a mutation in a regulatory region affecting Pitx1 expression could lead to the spineless phenotype by preventing the gene's activation in specific developmental regions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:29
Mutations

Phenotypic Plasticity

Phenotypic plasticity refers to the ability of an organism to change its phenotype in response to environmental conditions. While genetic mutations can lead to fixed phenotypic changes, plasticity allows for variability in traits like spine development in stickleback fish, potentially influenced by environmental factors or genetic regulation, highlighting the complexity of gene-environment interactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:58
Phenotypic Plasticity
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the connection between genetic regulatory cascades and the observation that differentiation is a step-by-step process?

629
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following provides the strongest evidence for the conservation of tool-kit genes?

a. Bicoid moved from one fly embryo into the posterior of another fly embryo causes the formation of two head regions.

b. Mutation of an unrelated gene in another species of fly has a similar effect to mutation of bicoid in Drosophila.

c. A mouse Hox gene can be used to take over the function of a mutated Drosophila Hox gene.

d. Sheep can be cloned by fusing a differentiated adult cell with an enucleated egg.

567
views
Textbook Question

Imagine a situation in which a morphogen has its source at the posterior end of a Drosophila embryo. Every 100 µm from the posterior pole, the morphogen concentration decreases by half. If a cell required 1/16th the amount of morphogen found at the posterior pole to form part of a leg, how far from the posterior pole would the leg form?

a. 100μm

b. 160μm

c. 400μm

d. 1600 μm

605
views
Textbook Question

Type I diabetes is a form of diabetes that is due to the loss of insulin-producing cells of the pancreas. The potential of stem cells—in particular, induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells—for therapy has gotten a lot of press.

What are iPS cells?

a. Cells taken from early human embryos

b. Cells taken from the pancreas of people without diabetes

c. Cells derived by de-differentiating specialized adult cells

d. Cells derived by differentiating pancreas precursor cells

660
views
Textbook Question

Type I diabetes is a form of diabetes that is due to the loss of insulin-producing cells of the pancreas. The potential of stem cells—in particular, induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells—for therapy has gotten a lot of press.

If researchers were attempting to stimulate the differentiation of iPS cells, which of the following would they most likely add to the cell-culture medium (the liquid surrounding the cells)?

a. Activin A, an extracellular signal protein

b. Sox-2, a transcription factor active in early development

c. Grb-2, an intracellular signal transduction protein

d. Lactase, an enzyme that catalyzes the breakdown of lactose

555
views