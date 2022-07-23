Skip to main content
Ch. 37 - Plant Sensory Systems, Signals, and Responses
Chapter 37, Problem 9

In general, small seeds that have few food reserves must be exposed to red light before they will germinate. (Lettuce is an example.) In contrast, large seeds that have substantial food reserves typically do not depend on red light as a stimulus to trigger germination. State a hypothesis to explain these observations.

Identify the key differences between small seeds with few food reserves and large seeds with substantial food reserves in terms of their germination requirements.
Consider the role of red light in the germination process, particularly how it affects phytochrome, a light-sensitive receptor in plants that influences germination.
Formulate a hypothesis based on the energy needs of the seeds: Small seeds with limited food reserves might rely on red light to efficiently use their limited resources for germination, while large seeds have enough reserves to germinate without the need for additional stimuli.
Propose that red light acts as a signal for small seeds, indicating optimal environmental conditions for germination, thus ensuring the best use of their scarce resources for successful growth.
Suggest further experimental studies to test the hypothesis by comparing germination rates of small and large seeds under different light conditions to validate the role of red light in seed germination.

Photomorphogenesis

Photomorphogenesis is the process by which plants respond to light signals, influencing their growth and development. In the context of seed germination, exposure to red light can trigger specific hormonal changes that promote the transition from dormancy to active growth, particularly in small seeds with limited food reserves.
Seed Size and Resource Allocation

Seed size is directly related to the amount of stored nutrients, which influences a seed's germination strategy. Small seeds, having fewer reserves, rely on external cues like light to initiate germination, while larger seeds, equipped with substantial food reserves, can germinate without such stimuli, relying instead on their internal resources.
Germination Triggers

Germination triggers are environmental factors that signal seeds to begin the growth process. These can include light, temperature, moisture, and oxygen levels. In the case of small seeds, red light serves as a critical trigger, indicating favorable conditions for growth, whereas larger seeds may not require such external signals due to their inherent nutrient supply.
Textbook Question

Phytochromes can be considered 'shade detectors,' while phototropins such as PHOT1 can be considered 'sunlight detectors.' Explain why these characterizations are valid.

Textbook Question

To explore how hormones function, researchers have begun to transform plants with particular genes. In one experiment, a gene involved in cytokinin synthesis was introduced into tobacco plants. Which one of the following results would be expected?

a. Individuals produced more lateral branches.

b. Stems grew extremely tall and slender.

c. Roots were incapable of responding to gravity.

d. Stomata were closed most of the time.

Textbook Question

Suppose that a mutant plant is unable to make methyl salicylate. Explain why it is not likely to survive in the wild.

Textbook Question

In many species native to tropical wet forests, seeds do not undergo a period of dormancy. Instead, they germinate immediately. Predict the role of ABA in these seeds. How would you test your prediction?

Textbook Question

Leaflets of Mimosa pudica (common names: sensitive plant, touch-me-not) have a remarkable ability to close up in response to being touched or physically moved.

How fast can the leaflets close?

How does this occur?

And more importantly, what benefit could this unusual response provide to the plant?

Researchers studied the rate of closing and reopening of leaflets by measuring changes in the distance between opposing leaflets after being touched. Their results are shown in the accompanying graph (d/dmax is actual leaflet distance relative to maximal leaflet distance).

How long does it take for leaflets to close?

How long to reopen?

Textbook Question

Leaflets of Mimosa pudica (common names: sensitive plant, touch-me-not) have a remarkable ability to close up in response to being touched or physically moved.

How fast can the leaflets close?

How does this occur?

And more importantly, what benefit could this unusual response provide to the plant?

Which of the following terms best describes the leaflet movement?

a. Thigmonastic movements

b. Thigmotropism

c. Thigmomorphogenesis

d. Apical dominance

