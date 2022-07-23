Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 47 - Animal Reproduction and Development
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 47 - Animal Reproduction and DevelopmentProblem 16
Chapter 47, Problem 16

<Image>
In the 1960s, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a contraceptive that allowed women to plan desired pregnancies and prevent unwanted pregnancies. Oral hormonal contraception ('the pill') uses synthetic hormones similar in structure to progesterone and/or estradiol. What is the pill's mechanism of action?
Imagine that four different contraceptives are under development. One blocks ovulation, one blocks fertilization, one blocks cleavage, and one blocks implantation. In the United States, which contraceptive is likely to be the least controversial to bring to market? Why?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the mechanism of action of oral hormonal contraceptives: The pill primarily works by preventing ovulation. It contains synthetic hormones similar to progesterone and/or estradiol, which maintain consistent hormone levels in the body, preventing the surge in luteinizing hormone (LH) that triggers ovulation.
Explore the different stages of reproduction that contraceptives can target: Ovulation, fertilization, cleavage, and implantation are key stages in the reproductive process. Each stage can be targeted by different contraceptive methods.
Consider the societal and ethical implications of each contraceptive method: In the United States, contraceptives that prevent ovulation are generally less controversial because they prevent the release of an egg, thus avoiding fertilization and subsequent stages of pregnancy.
Analyze why blocking ovulation is likely the least controversial: Blocking ovulation is seen as preventing the possibility of pregnancy from the outset, rather than interfering with a fertilized egg or embryo, which can raise ethical concerns.
Conclude with the likely choice for market approval: Given the societal acceptance and ethical considerations, a contraceptive that blocks ovulation is likely to be the least controversial and most acceptable option for market approval in the United States.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mechanism of Action of Oral Contraceptives

Oral contraceptives, commonly known as 'the pill,' primarily function by preventing ovulation. They contain synthetic hormones similar to progesterone and estradiol, which inhibit the release of gonadotropins (LH and FSH) from the pituitary gland. This suppression prevents the maturation and release of eggs from the ovaries, thereby reducing the likelihood of fertilization and pregnancy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:55
Action Potential

Stages of Human Reproduction

Human reproduction involves several key stages: ovulation, fertilization, cleavage, and implantation. Ovulation is the release of an egg from the ovary. Fertilization occurs when a sperm cell unites with an egg. Cleavage is the series of cell divisions that occur after fertilization, and implantation is the attachment of the embryo to the uterine wall. Each stage is crucial for a successful pregnancy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:16
Stages of Photosynthesis

Ethical and Social Considerations in Contraceptive Development

The development and approval of contraceptives often involve ethical and social considerations. In the U.S., contraceptives that prevent fertilization, such as those blocking ovulation, are generally less controversial because they prevent pregnancy before it begins. In contrast, methods that interfere with post-fertilization stages, like implantation, may raise ethical concerns about the beginning of life, making them more controversial.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:18
Cleavage and Blastulation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

<Image>

In the 1960s, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a contraceptive that allowed women to plan desired pregnancies and prevent unwanted pregnancies. Oral hormonal contraception ('the pill') uses synthetic hormones similar in structure to progesterone and/or estradiol. What is the pill's mechanism of action?

Scientists confirmed the pill's mechanism of action by measuring plasma hormone levels in women before and after they went on the pill (* means P<0.05, ** means P<0.01, and *** means P<0.001). Do the data shown here support the hypothesis that the pill affects hormonal signaling?

597
views
Textbook Question

<Image>

In the 1960s, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a contraceptive that allowed women to plan desired pregnancies and prevent unwanted pregnancies. Oral hormonal contraception ('the pill') uses synthetic hormones similar in structure to progesterone and/or estradiol. What is the pill's mechanism of action?

Use the information in the graph to explain how the pill affects each of the following: (a) maturation of a follicle, (b) thickening of the uterine lining during the follicular phase, (c) probability of ovulation, and (d) volume of menstrual fluid.

662
views
Textbook Question

<Image>

In the 1960s, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a contraceptive that allowed women to plan desired pregnancies and prevent unwanted pregnancies. Oral hormonal contraception ('the pill') uses synthetic hormones similar in structure to progesterone and/or estradiol. What is the pill's mechanism of action?

Use Table 47.2 to compare and contrast the mechanisms of action of emergency contraception and mifepristone to that of the pill. Which methods act as contraception and which act to terminate a pregnancy? Explain.

581
views