In the 1960s, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a contraceptive that allowed women to plan desired pregnancies and prevent unwanted pregnancies. Oral hormonal contraception ('the pill') uses synthetic hormones similar in structure to progesterone and/or estradiol. What is the pill's mechanism of action?

Imagine that four different contraceptives are under development. One blocks ovulation, one blocks fertilization, one blocks cleavage, and one blocks implantation. In the United States, which contraceptive is likely to be the least controversial to bring to market? Why?