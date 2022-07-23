Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Energy and Enzymes: An Introduction to Metabolism
Chapter 8, Problem 8

Using what you have learned about changes in Gibbs free energy, would you predict the ∆G value of catabolic reactions to be positive or negative? What about anabolic reactions? Justify your answers using the terms 'enthalpy' and 'entropy.'

Begin by understanding Gibbs free energy (∆G), which is a measure of the spontaneity of a reaction. A negative ∆G indicates a spontaneous reaction, while a positive ∆G indicates a non-spontaneous reaction.
Recall that catabolic reactions involve the breakdown of complex molecules into simpler ones, releasing energy in the process. This release of energy typically results in a negative ∆G value, indicating that these reactions are spontaneous.
Consider the role of enthalpy (∆H) in catabolic reactions. These reactions often release heat, leading to a decrease in enthalpy. A decrease in enthalpy contributes to a negative ∆G value.
Examine the concept of entropy (∆S), which is a measure of disorder. Catabolic reactions increase entropy as they break down complex molecules into simpler ones, contributing to a negative ∆G value.
Analyze anabolic reactions, which involve the synthesis of complex molecules from simpler ones, requiring an input of energy. This energy input typically results in a positive ∆G value, indicating that these reactions are non-spontaneous. Anabolic reactions often involve an increase in enthalpy and a decrease in entropy, both contributing to a positive ∆G value.

Gibbs Free Energy (∆G)

Gibbs Free Energy (∆G) is a thermodynamic quantity that indicates the amount of energy available to do work in a system at constant temperature and pressure. A negative ∆G indicates a spontaneous process, while a positive ∆G suggests a non-spontaneous process. It is calculated using the equation ∆G = ∆H - T∆S, where ∆H is the change in enthalpy, T is the temperature, and ∆S is the change in entropy.
Catabolic Reactions

Catabolic reactions involve the breakdown of complex molecules into simpler ones, releasing energy in the process. These reactions typically have a negative ∆G, indicating they are spontaneous. The breakdown of molecules increases entropy (∆S) and often releases heat, resulting in a decrease in enthalpy (∆H), both contributing to a negative ∆G.
Anabolic Reactions

Anabolic reactions are processes that build complex molecules from simpler ones, requiring an input of energy. These reactions usually have a positive ∆G, meaning they are non-spontaneous and require energy input. Anabolic processes decrease entropy (∆S) as they create order, and they often involve an increase in enthalpy (∆H) due to the energy required to form new bonds.
