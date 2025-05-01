- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Sampling Methods: Videos & Practice Problems
Sampling Methods Practice Problems
True or False: Results from an online open-access survey, where anyone visiting a website can respond, are typically trustworthy for estimating the views of an entire city.
True or False: In stratified sampling, the researcher is required to allocate the same sample size to each stratum regardless of stratum population sizes or variances.
A university researcher wants a stratified sample from the list of employees at a campus library to survey job satisfaction. The staff list contains librarians and student workers. Obtain a stratified sample consisting of librarians and student workers. Describe how to select this sample from the staff list.
A public health agency has a roster of all households in a city and plans to select a systematic sample of households to inspect. Determine the sampling interval, .
A state college plans to change its campus shuttle routes and wants to estimate the proportion of students who would use an expanded evening service. Which sampling design is most appropriate to ensure representation from the different campuses and enrollment types, and why?
A medical research firm obtained a nationwide registry of adults diagnosed with Type II diabetes and needs a sample of . The registry contains counts by age strata: has , has , and has . Which sampling design and selection procedure is most appropriate to obtain a representative sample of ?
A polling firm plans to measure national attitudes about Medicare expansion. Which sampling frame is least appropriate because it systematically excludes a large segment of the target population?
Researchers collected observational data to investigate whether fathers who work in industrial painting have newborns with lower Apgar scores compared to fathers in office jobs. Which of the following is the most plausible lurking variable that could explain this association?