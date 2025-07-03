Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics53m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 55m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables1h 48m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 20m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
1. Introduction to Statistics
Sampling Methods
Sampling Methods: Videos & Practice Problems
Simple Random Sampling
A 24-hour gym is interested in whether they should purchase a new rowing machine, so they decide to survey their active members to get their opinion. They use a random number generator to obtain a sample of gym ID numbers and ask all people selected about their opinion. They can collect the data easily, as all selected respondents happen to be enrolled in fitness classes in the early afternoons. Is this a simple random sample? Is this a representative sample?
A
Yes; Yes
B
Yes; No
C
No; Yes
D
No; No
A store is interested in whether they should adjust their store hours, so they choose a random day to poll all people entering the shop and ask them if they would prefer the store to change their hours. Is this a simple random sample? Can we assume this is a representative sample?
A
Yes; Yes
B
Yes; No
C
No; Yes
D
No; No
A superintendent of a school system is interested in how the teachers working at the schools feel about the current professional development offerings, so they use the employee dashboard to randomly select 60 teachers for their survey. As it happens, approximately two teachers from each grade are chosen, and there is about the same number of teachers for each major discipline. Is this a simple random sample? Is it a representative sample?
A
Yes; Yes
B
Yes; No
C
No; Yes
D
No; No
A regional manager runs the day-to-day operations of three branches of a chain restaurant. Each location is roughly the same size and employs approximately the same number of workers. The manager is interested in streamlining policies across each location, so he decides to survey 10 random employees in each branch about certain processes. Is this a simple random sample? Is it a representative sample?
A
Yes; Yes
B
Yes; No
C
No; Yes
D
No; No
Simple Random Sampling Example 1
Sampling Methods
A quality control manager wants to see how many defective products come off the line on average per day. They select three random cases of units at the end of the day to test how many defective units are in one of the three cases. What type of sampling method is this?
A
Simple random sampling
B
Stratified sampling
C
Cluster sampling
D
Systematic sampling
A quality control manager wants to see how many defective products come off the line on average per day. They select every tenth unit produced on the line and inspect it to see if it is defective. What type of sampling method is this?
A
Simple random sampling
B
Stratified sampling
C
Cluster sampling
D
Systematic sampling
A quality control manager wants to see how many defective products come off the line on average per day. They use a random number generator to select 100 of the 1500 units produced that day and tested whether they were defective. What type of sampling method is this?
A
Simple random sampling
B
Stratified sampling
C
Cluster sampling
D
Systematic sampling
A quality control manager wants to see how many defective products come off the line on average per day. They take 10 random units produced over the course of the day from each of 10 machines to test if they are defective. What type of sampling method is this?
A
Simple random sampling
B
Stratified sampling
C
Cluster sampling
D
Systematic sampling
Sampling Methods Example 2
