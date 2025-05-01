In a study on calcium supplements and blood pressure, a sample of 12 12 men had their diastolic blood pressure measured before and after taking calcium supplements for 12 12 weeks. After calculating the ranks of the differences (after − before), the following signed ranks are assigned:

Positive ranks: 3 , 4 , 2 , 5 , 6 3, 4, 2, 5, 6

Negative ranks: 1 , 7 , 8 1, 7, 8

What is the test statistic for the Wilcoxon signed-rank test?