When conducting a hypothesis test for two population means with known population standard deviations, the normal distribution and a z test are used instead of the t distribution. This approach applies when the population standard deviations, denoted as σ₁ and σ₂, are known values. Unlike the t-test, Excel’s built-in z-test function only works for one mean, so the test for two means requires manually calculating the test statistic and p-value through a step-by-step process.

Consider a scenario where a manufacturing company suspects that Machine A produces fewer widgets per batch on average than Machine B. Data is collected from 30 random batches for each machine, with population standard deviations σ₁ = 9.73 and σ₂ = 5.91, and a significance level α = 0.05. The hypotheses are formulated as follows: the null hypothesis (H₀) states that the two population means are equal (μ₁ = μ₂), while the alternative hypothesis (H₁) claims that the mean production of Machine A (μ₁) is less than that of Machine B (μ₂), reflecting a left-tailed test.

The z test statistic is calculated using the formula:

\[z = \frac{\bar{x}_1 - \bar{x}_2}{\sqrt{\frac{\sigma_1^2}{n_1} + \frac{\sigma_2^2}{n_2}}}\]

where \(\bar{x}_1\) and \(\bar{x}_2\) are the sample means, \(n_1\) and \(n_2\) are the sample sizes, and \(\sigma_1\) and \(\sigma_2\) are the known population standard deviations. To reduce errors, it is practical to compute the numerator (\(\bar{x}_1 - \bar{x}_2\)) and each component of the denominator separately before combining them.

For example, if the sample means are \(\bar{x}_1 = 42.43\) and \(\bar{x}_2 = 45.97\), the numerator is \$42.43 - 45.97 = -3.54\(. The denominator involves calculating \)\frac{\sigma_1^2}{n_1} = \frac{9.73^2}{30} \approx 3.156\( and \)\frac{\sigma_2^2}{n_2} = \frac{5.91^2}{30} \approx 1.164$. The square root of their sum is then used as the denominator.

After computing the z score (approximately -1.7 in this case), the p-value is found using the cumulative distribution function of the standard normal distribution, which gives the probability of observing a value as extreme or more extreme than the test statistic under the null hypothesis. Since the alternative hypothesis is left-tailed, the p-value corresponds to the left-tail probability:

\[p = P(Z \leq z)\]

Using Excel’s NORM.S.DIST function with the cumulative option returns this p-value, which in this example is about 0.04. Comparing the p-value to the significance level α = 0.05, since 0.04 < 0.05, the null hypothesis is rejected. This indicates sufficient evidence to support the claim that Machine A produces fewer widgets on average than Machine B.

This method highlights the importance of correctly identifying when to use a z test versus a t test based on knowledge of population standard deviations, and demonstrates how to systematically calculate the test statistic and p-value for hypothesis testing of two means using the normal distribution. Mastery of these steps enables accurate decision-making in quality control and other applications involving comparison of two population means.