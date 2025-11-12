Performing a hypothesis test for two population means often involves using the pooled t test when the population variances are unknown but assumed equal. This statistical method is particularly useful when comparing averages from two different groups, such as testing whether two packaging types contain the same average number of cookies per box. The pooled t test combines the sample variances to provide a more accurate estimate of the common variance, enhancing the reliability of the test results.

To conduct a pooled t test, the first step is to establish the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (\(H_0\)) typically states that the two population means are equal, expressed as \(H_0: \mu_1 = \mu_2\), where \(\mu_1\) and \(\mu_2\) represent the means of the two groups. The alternative hypothesis (\(H_a\)) challenges this claim, often formulated as \(H_a: \mu_1

eq \mu_2\) for a two-tailed test, indicating that the means are not equal.

Using Excel's T.TEST function simplifies the process of calculating the p-value for this hypothesis test. The function requires four inputs: the first and second data ranges representing the two samples, the number of tails (1 for one-tailed or 2 for two-tailed tests), and the type of t test. For a pooled t test, the type input is set to 2, signaling Excel to assume equal variances. For example, the formula might look like this:

\[\text{=T.TEST(array1, array2, 2, 2)}\]

Here, array1 and array2 are the data ranges for the two samples, the first 2 indicates a two-tailed test, and the second 2 specifies a pooled t test.

After computing the p-value, it is compared to the significance level \(\alpha\), commonly set at 0.05. If the p-value is less than \(\alpha\), the null hypothesis is rejected, providing sufficient evidence to support the alternative hypothesis that the population means differ. Conversely, if the p-value is greater than \(\alpha\), there is not enough evidence to reject the null hypothesis, suggesting the means may be equal.

For instance, a p-value of 0.003 compared to an alpha of 0.05 leads to rejecting the null hypothesis, indicating a statistically significant difference between the two packaging types' average cookie counts. This approach ensures a rigorous and systematic evaluation of claims about population means using accessible tools like Excel.