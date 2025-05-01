- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means Practice Problems
A nutritionist compares the actual calorie content of 8 meals with the calories listed on the restaurant menu. The differences (actual minus listed) in calories are: . At the significance level, test the claim that the mean difference between actual and listed calories is .
A survey of households records the number of pets in each home. The population distribution is unknown. What is the shape of the sampling distribution of the sample mean number of pets, and why?
A company claims the average lifetime of its batteries is hours. To test against , a sample of batteries yields and . Use . Should the null hypothesis be rejected?
A biologist measures the heights of plants from a normally distributed population. The sample mean is and the sample standard deviation is . Construct a confidence interval for the population mean.
The national average score on a professional certification exam is . A company wants to know if its employees, who completed a new training course, perform worse than the national average. A random sample of employees had a mean score of with a standard deviation of . State the appropriate null and alternative hypotheses to test whether the company's employees score lower than the national average.
A university claims that the average GPA of its graduates is . A random sample of recent graduates who participated in a new mentorship program had a mean GPA of with a standard deviation of . At the significance level, is there evidence that the mentorship program participants have a lower average GPA than the university claims? Use the classical or P-value approach.
In , the mean zinc concentration in a lake was reported as . In , a random sample of measurements yielded: , , , , , , , , . Assume normality and no outliers. At the significance level, is there evidence that the mean zinc concentration has changed since ?
A university reports that the historical average time students spend studying for a particular statistics exam is hours. A teacher collects a random sample of students this semester and finds a sample mean study time of hours with a sample standard deviation of hours. At the level, is there evidence that the mean study time has changed from the historical value? Use a two-tailed test and report your conclusion.
Generate independent simple random samples of size from a normal population with mean and known standard deviation . Perform two-sided tests of versus at a significance level . What are the approximate expected number of rejections and the standard deviation of the number of rejections under the null hypothesis?
A university historically has a course completion rate of . They pilot a peer-mentoring intervention with students and observe that students complete the course. Identify the variable of interest and classify its type.
A community health program has a baseline vaccination uptake of . A new outreach campaign enrolls households and observes households vaccinated. Explain why investigators might select for testing whether the campaign increased uptake.
A food safety agency states that no more than of all packaged chicken breasts sold in major grocery stores contain trace amounts of a certain pathogen. A researcher, believing the true rate is higher, tests randomly selected packages. Which of the following correctly states the null and alternative hypotheses for the researcher's test?
To test versus , a simple random sample of size is obtained from a population with an unknown distribution. The sample mean is , and the sample standard deviation is . Why is it necessary to have prior knowledge that the population is approximately normally distributed to use a -test in this specific situation?
A hospital reports that the average patient check-in time is minutes. A clinic supervisor believes her check-in process is slower than the reported average. State the null and alternative hypotheses for the true mean check-in time (in minutes).
A hospital records that the average patient check-in time is minutes. An administrator implements an electronic kiosk and suspects that the mean check-in time increases. A random sample of patients shows a mean check-in time of minutes and a standard deviation of minutes. Test whether the kiosk increases the mean check-in time (use a one-sided test at ).
A national student placement agency claims that of college graduates find full-time employment within six months of graduation. Which of the following correctly describes the primary method the university career center should use to gather data to assess this claim for its own graduates?
A relationship study claims that of couples have initiated marriage counseling. A random sample of couples found that had initiated counseling. Construct a confidence interval for the population proportion and state whether the study's claim of is consistent with the sample data.
A beverage company fills cans with soda, targeting a mean volume of . To ensure compliance and avoid penalties for underfilling, the target mean is set at . The quality analyst samples cans and confirms that the data are approximately normal with no outliers. She is considering a hypothesis test for the mean. Why is a more suitable choice than ?
A beverage company sets its target mean for lemonade bottles at to avoid underfilling. The actual fill varies. A random sample of bottles yields a sample mean of and a sample standard deviation of . The data are approximately normal and show no outliers. At the significance level, should the bottling machine be recalibrated?