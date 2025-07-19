Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics53m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 55m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables1h 48m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean2h 8m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 20m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 23m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means: Videos & Practice Problems
concept
Standard Deviation (σ) Known
example
Standard Deviation (σ) Known Example 1
Problem
Test the claim about the population mean at the given level of significance. Assume the population is normally distributed. Find the -value and determine whether you should reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Claim: , ,
Sample: ,
P-val: 0.026; Reject the null hypothesis
P-val: 0.026; Fail to reject the null hypothesis
P-val: 0.013; Reject the null hypothesis
P-val: 0.013; Fail to reject the null hypothesis
example
Standard Deviation (σ) Known Example 2
example
Standard Deviation (σ) Known Example 3
concept
Standard Deviation (σ) Unknown
Problem
Test the claim about the population mean at the given level of significance. Assume the population is normally distributed. Find the -value and determine whether you should reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Claim: ,
Sample: ,
P-val = 0.154; Reject the null hypothesis.
P-val = 0.154; Fail to reject the null hypothesis.
P-val = 0.308; Reject the null hypothesis.
P-val = 0.308; Fail to reject the null hypothesis.
example
Standard Deviation (σ) Unknown Example 4
