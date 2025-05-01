- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Steps in Hypothesis Testing: Videos & Practice Problems
Steps in Hypothesis Testing Practice Problems
Which of the following best explains a key benefit of using a resampling technique such as the bootstrap when conducting hypothesis tests for a population mean?
In a poll of registered voters, said they support a new public transportation initiative. The poll is being used to test the claim that the proportion of supporters in the population is . What are the values of the sample proportion and the hypothesized population proportion ?
A researcher analyzes the relationship between hours studied and exam scores for a group of students. The computed -value for the correlation test is . At the significance level, what should the researcher conclude about the existence of a linear correlation between hours studied and exam scores?
A researcher simulates the sum of rolling three six-sided dice by randomly generating numbers between and , assigning each sum an equal probability. Is this simulation representative of the real probabilities of rolling three dice? Why or why not?
A manufacturer claims that their light bulbs last an average of hours. You collect a sample of bulbs and record their lifespans. You can either estimate the average lifespan or test the claim that the mean lifespan is hours. What is the main distinction between these two statistical approaches?
A manufacturing company is evaluating the consistency in the weight of metal washers produced during a recent upgrade to their production line. The company claims that the variability in washer weight is less than . After analyzing a sample, the test yields a -value of . What conclusion can be drawn regarding the null hypothesis? Does the evidence support the company’s claim? What do the results indicate about the new production system?
A study was conducted to determine whether a new allergy medication reduces the incidence of allergic reactions. Out of the participants, were given the medication, and of them experienced an allergic reaction. The remaining participants received a placebo, and of them experienced an allergic reaction. What are the null and alternative hypotheses for this study?
A new medication is tested to determine if it lowers blood pressure more effectively than a placebo. The alternative hypothesis is that the medication leads to a greater reduction in blood pressure, meaning the mean reduction is greater than zero. After conducting the experiment, the following -values are possible outcomes: , , , , , and . If you want to demonstrate the medication's effectiveness, which -value would you most want to obtain?
A recent study claims that fewer than of college students commute to campus by bicycle. In a survey of students, reported biking as their primary mode of transportation.
a. Express the original claim in symbolic form.
b. Identify the null and alternative hypotheses.
A researcher wants to know if a new training method affects the accuracy of dogs in detecting a specific scent. In a test, trials were conducted with dogs using the new method, and the dogs correctly identified the scent in cases. In another group using the standard method, trials were conducted, and the dogs correctly identified the scent in cases. At the significance level, test the claim using a hypothesis test that there is no difference in the rates of correct identification between the two methods. What do the results imply about the test's effectiveness?
A study compares the test scores of students from two different schools to determine if there is a difference in performance. Are the samples of test scores from each school independent?
A scientist records the heights of a group of oak trees in one forest and the heights of a group of pine trees in a different forest. Are these two samples independent?
A researcher collects data on the test scores of students who used a new study method and students who used the traditional method. Are these two samples considered independent?
Researchers are testing a medication to prevent migraines. In a randomized trial, subjects were divided into two groups. received the medication, and of them experienced migraines. The other received a placebo, and of them experienced migraines. The -value for the difference in migraine rates is less than . What should be concluded about the medication's effectiveness?
A survey of college students showed that prefer online classes. If the proportion of students who favor online classes was , what sample proportions from groups of students would be as or more extreme than the proportion found in our survey ?
Listed below are the advertised battery life (in hours) and the actual tested battery life (in hours) for a sample of smartphone models:
Use a significance level to test the claim that advertised battery lives are greater than the actual tested battery lives. Construct the confidence interval that could be used for the hypothesis test described.
A nutritionist is studying the average daily sugar intake in units of grams among teenagers. From a sample of teenagers, the mean intake is found to be grams with a standard deviation of grams. The nutritionist wants to test, at the significance level, the claim that the population mean is not equal to grams. What are the correct null and alternative hypotheses?
A researcher wants to test whether the proportion of students who prefer online classes at a university differs from . In a random sample of students, say they prefer online classes. What is the value of the test statistic for this hypothesis test?
A researcher collects the heights of randomly selected plants to test whether the average height differs from a known standard. What distribution should be used for the hypothesis test? Is it necessary to check if the heights are from a normally distributed population? Explain your reasoning.
A scientist wants to determine whether a new fertilizer increases the growth rate of tomato plants compared to the standard fertilizer. After the experiment, the -value is calculated to be . At a significance level of , what should the scientist conclude about the null hypothesis and the effectiveness of the new fertilizer?
Listed below are times (in minutes) spent exercising per week by two different groups: people who own fitness trackers and people who don't.
Construct the confidence interval that could be used for the hypothesis test that fitness tracker users exercise more than non-users.
Which of the following best explains why the t-test for a population mean is considered robust, while the chi-square test for a population standard deviation is not?
A fitness program is evaluated by measuring the number of push-ups completed by participants before and after a -week training. The results are:
Construct the confidence interval for the mean difference in push-up counts. What does the interval suggest about the program's effectiveness?
In a study comparing the amount of juice in two types of lemons, the sample sizes and standard deviations are:
Sample 1:
Sample 2:
When using the method of taking the smaller of and , the degrees of freedom are .
Find the number of degrees of freedom using the following formula.
Explain briefly how hypothesis tests and confidence intervals are affected by using the exact formula compared to the simple method.
A psychologist is investigating whether a new relaxation technique reduces anxiety scores more effectively than the standard method. The summary statistics for each group are shown below:
Assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. Use degrees of freedom equal to the smaller of and . Construct a confidence interval for the difference in mean anxiety scores, where the difference is defined as the mean for the Standard Method group minus the mean for the New Technique group.
A researcher wants to determine if there is a significant difference in math test performance between students who use digital textbooks and those who use printed textbooks. The following data were collected:
Assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. Use degrees of freedom equal to the smaller of and . Construct a confidence interval for the difference in mean math test performance, where the difference is defined as the mean for the Digital Textbook group minus the mean for the Printed Textbook group.
Listed below are the heights in centimeters of siblings from different families.
a. Pose a key question that is relevant to the given data.
b. Identify a statistical procedure or tool to address the key question from part a.
c. Analyze the data and state a conclusion.
A study examines two teaching methods for improving math scores. In the group using Method X, out of students passed the final exam. In the group using Method Y, out of students passed. Construct a confidence interval for the difference in passing rates between Method X and Method Y.
Two samples of weekly study hours for two different online courses are chosen at random. The sample sizes are determined to be and , and both samples appear to originate from populations with severely skewed and non-normal distributions. Which method is more appropriate for testing : a hypothesis test using the t-distribution or a resampling method?