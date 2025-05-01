- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Steps in Hypothesis Testing: Videos & Practice Problems
Steps in Hypothesis Testing Practice Problems
A researcher claims that a new teaching method improves student performance. How should this claim be stated in the context of hypothesis testing?
The given statement represents a claim. Write the complement of this claim, and identify which statement is the null hypothesis, , and which is the alternative hypothesis, .
The given statement represents a claim. Write the complement of this claim, and identify which statement is the null hypothesis, , and which is the alternative hypothesis, .
The given statement represents a claim. Write the complement of this claim, and identify which statement is the null hypothesis, , and which is the alternative hypothesis, .
State the null hypothesis for the given alternative hypothesis. Then, graph the null hypothesis on a number line.
State the null hypothesis represented by the following graph. Then, state the alternative hypothesis and sketch its graph.
State the null hypothesis for the given alternative hypothesis. Then, graph the null hypothesis on a number line.
State the null hypothesis represented by the following graph. Then, state the alternative hypothesis and sketch its graph.
Determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed.
Null hypothesis ():
Alternative hypothesis ():
A smartphone manufacturer claims that the average screen-on time for their new device is more than hours. What are the correct null and alternative hypotheses, and which one represents the claim?
In a statistical test, the calculated test statistic is . Does this value indicate that you should reject the null hypothesis?
In a statistical test, the calculated test statistic is . Does this value indicate that you should reject the null hypothesis?
In a statistical test, the calculated test statistic is . Does this value indicate that you should reject the null hypothesis?
In a statistical test, the calculated test statistic is . Does this value indicate that you should reject the null hypothesis?
In a statistical test, the calculated test statistic is . Does this value indicate that you should reject the null hypothesis?
In a statistical test, the calculated test statistic is . Does this value indicate that you should reject the null hypothesis?
Determine the critical value and rejection region for a left-tailed -test with and .
Determine the critical value and rejection region for a right-tailed -test with and .
Given a two-tailed -test with and , what are the critical value(s) and the rejection region(s)?
Decide whether the statement should be considered the null hypothesis or the alternative hypothesis. If a hypothesis test is conducted, what does it mean to reject the null hypothesis?
A light bulb manufacturer claims that the standard deviation of the operating hours of its bulbs is hours.
Decide whether the statement should be considered the null hypothesis or the alternative hypothesis. If a hypothesis test is conducted, what does it mean to fail to reject the null hypothesis?
A light bulb manufacturer claims that the standard deviation of the operating hours of its bulbs is hours.
Decide whether the statement should be considered the null hypothesis or the alternative hypothesis. If a hypothesis test is conducted, what does it mean to reject the null hypothesis?
A shoe company claims that its competitor’s running shoes do not have a mean lifespan of miles.
A one-tailed -test is performed at the significance level with a sample size of . What is the critical -value?
In a right-tailed hypothesis test with , the calculated -value is . Where does the standardized test statistic lie relative to the critical value? Choose the best answer.
Decide whether the statement should be considered the null hypothesis or the alternative hypothesis. If a hypothesis test is conducted, what does it mean to fail to reject the null hypothesis?
A shoe company claims that its competitor’s running shoes do not have a mean lifespan of miles.
Decide whether the statement should be considered the null hypothesis or the alternative hypothesis. If a hypothesis test is conducted, what does it mean to reject the null hypothesis?
A health organization claims that at least of adults exercise at least once per week.
Decide whether the statement should be considered the null hypothesis or the alternative hypothesis. If a hypothesis test is conducted, what does it mean to fail to reject the null hypothesis?
A health organization claims that at least of adults exercise at least once per week.
A nutritionist is studying the mean daily intake of vitamin C among adults. A supplement company claims that the mean daily intake is less than . You want to test this claim. What are the null and alternative hypotheses?
A university claims that the average number of students attending its annual festival is at least . Write the claim as a mathematical statement. State the null and alternative hypotheses, and identify which represents the claim.