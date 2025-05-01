- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Steps in Hypothesis Testing: Videos & Practice Problems
Steps in Hypothesis Testing Practice Problems
A gym advertises that the mean monthly membership fee is less than . In testing this claim, which scenario describes a Type II error in testing this claim?
A nutritionist claims that the standard deviation of daily calorie intake among adults in a city is less than calories. Write the null and alternative hypotheses in symbols. Determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed.
A quality control engineer claims that the standard deviation of the weights of cereal boxes produced by a machine is grams. Write the null and alternative hypotheses in symbols. Indicate whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed.
A researcher suggests that the standard deviation of reaction times for a new medication is more than seconds. State the null and alternative hypotheses in symbols. Determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed.
A tire manufacturer claims that the mean mileage of its competitor’s tires is less than miles. You are asked to conduct a hypothesis test to evaluate this claim. How would you state the null and alternative hypotheses if you are representing the tire manufacturer and want to support the claim?
A survey found that of college students have a part-time job during the semester. Write the claim as a mathematical statement. State the null and alternative hypotheses, and identify which represents the claim.
A national student satisfaction survey shows that of students are satisfied with campus facilities. Write the claim as a mathematical statement. State the null and alternative hypotheses, and identify which represents the claim.
A tire manufacturer claims that the mean mileage of its competitor’s tires is less than miles. You are asked to conduct a hypothesis test to evaluate this claim. How would you state the null and alternative hypotheses if you were representing the competitor and wanted to reject the claim?
An instructor claims that the average final exam score in her class is different from the historical average of . Write the null and alternative hypotheses in symbols. Indicate whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed.
A coffee shop owner claims that the mean amount of time customers spend in the shop is more than minutes. As the owner, how should you formulate the null and alternative hypotheses to support your claim?
A left-tailed hypothesis test has and . What is the -value, and what is your decision regarding ?
A left-tailed hypothesis test yields a standardized test statistic of . If the significance level is , what is the -value, and should you reject ?
Find the critical value and rejection region for a left-tailed -test where .
Find the critical value and rejection region for a right-tailed -test where .
A coffee shop owner claims that the mean amount of time a customer spends in their shop is more than minutes. You are a competitor who wants to test this claim and try to reject it. How should you formulate the null and alternative hypotheses?
A chi-square test produces a test statistic of . Should you reject the null hypothesis based on the graph given below? Note: The purple area indicates the rejection region.
A chi-square test produces a test statistic of . Should you reject the null hypothesis based on the graph given below?
Suppose a hypothesis test results in a -value of . Which of the following significance levels will lead to rejection of the null hypothesis?
Which of the following standardized test statistics allows you to reject the null hypothesis?
Find the critical values and rejection regions for a two-tailed -test where .
The given statement represents a claim. Write the complement of this claim, and identify which statement is the null hypothesis, , and which is the alternative hypothesis, .
The given statement represents a claim. Write the complement of this claim, and identify which statement is the null hypothesis, , and which is the alternative hypothesis, .
The given statement represents a claim. Write the complement of this claim, and identify which statement is the null hypothesis, , and which is the alternative hypothesis, .
True or False? A -value less than or equal to the significance level leads to rejection of the null hypothesis.
A manufacturer claims that the standard deviation of the weights of its cereal boxes is less than . At the significance level, test this claim using the following sample data: sample standard deviation , sample size . Assume the weights are normally distributed.
A researcher claims that the population variance of exam scores is greater than . A sample of students yields a sample variance of . Test the claim at the significance level, assuming normality. What is the correct conclusion?
A quality control manager claims that the variance in the lifespans of a certain type of lightbulb is exactly . To test this claim, a random sample of bulbs is selected, and the sample variance is found to be . At the significance level, test the manager's claim. Assume the lifespans are normally distributed.
A company that produces printer cartridges claims that the standard deviation in the number of pages their cartridges can print is exactly pages. To verify this claim, a technician tests a random sample of cartridges and finds that the sample standard deviation is pages. At the level of significance, test the company's claim. Assume the page yields are normally distributed.
A beverage company claims that the average sugar content in its soft drinks is grams per bottle. A nutrition researcher collects a random sample and constructs a confidence interval for the mean sugar content: ( grams, grams)
You are given the following null hypothesis: grams
Does the confidence interval suggest that you should reject ? Explain your reasoning.