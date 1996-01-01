Trigonometry Calculator

Instantly compute sin, cos, tan, and more — or solve a right triangle (missing sides & angles) from whatever you know. Supports degrees and radians, with optional step-by-step and a mini diagram.

Background

Trigonometry connects angles to side ratios. In a right triangle: sin(θ)=opposite/hypotenuse, cos(θ)=adjacent/hypotenuse, tan(θ)=opposite/adjacent. This calculator can (1) evaluate trig functions for an angle, (2) find an angle from a trig value (inverse trig), and (3) solve a right triangle using SOH-CAH-TOA + the Pythagorean theorem.