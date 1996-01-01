Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  • Pick a mode: Trig values, Inverse trig, or Right triangle solver.
  • Choose degrees or radians (you can switch anytime).
  • Click Calculate for results + optional steps and a mini diagram.

How this calculator works

  • Trig values: compute sin/cos/tan/etc. from θ (in deg or rad).
  • Inverse trig: compute θ from a trig value using arcsin/arccos/arctan (principal value).
  • Right triangle: use SOH-CAH-TOA and a² + b² = c² to solve missing parts.

Formula & Equation Used

SOH: sin(θ) = opposite / hypotenuse

CAH: cos(θ) = adjacent / hypotenuse

TOA: tan(θ) = opposite / adjacent

Pythagorean theorem: a² + b² = c²

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Trig value

Find sin(30°).

  1. 30° is a special unit-circle angle.
  2. sin(30°)=1/2
  3. Answer: 0.5

Example 2 — Inverse trig

Find θ if sin(θ)=0.5 (principal value).

  1. θ = sin⁻¹(0.5)
  2. Principal angle: 30° (or π/6 radians)

Example 3 — Right triangle

Given opposite a=3 and adjacent b=4, solve the triangle.

  1. Hypotenuse: c = √(a²+b²)=√(9+16)=5
  2. Angle: θ = tan⁻¹(a/b)=tan⁻¹(3/4)
  3. Answer: c=5, θ ≈ 36.87°

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Degrees or radians — which should I use?

Use degrees for most right-triangle word problems. Use radians for unit-circle angles and many precalculus/calc problems.

Q: Why does inverse trig give only one angle?

arcsin/arccos/arctan return the principal value (a standard range). Many trig equations have multiple solutions.

Q: What inputs solve a right triangle?

You need either two sides or one side + one acute angle (plus the right angle).

Q: Why is tan undefined sometimes?

tan(θ)=sin(θ)/cos(θ). If cos(θ)=0, tan is undefined (division by zero).

