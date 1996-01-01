Example 1 — Identify a circle

Convert x² + y² − 4x + 6y − 12 = 0 to standard form.

Example 2 — Ellipse from general form

Convert 4x² + 9y² − 36 = 0.

Example 3 — Hyperbola

Identify x² − y² − 1 = 0.

Q: Why doesn’t this support an xy term?

An xy term introduces rotation. This version supports axes-aligned conics only. A rotated conic requires diagonalization of the quadratic form.

Q: How do I know if it’s an ellipse or hyperbola?

If x² and y² have the same sign → ellipse (or circle). If opposite signs → hyperbola.

Q: What determines parabola direction?

Which variable is squared. If x² appears (but not y²), the parabola opens up/down. If y² appears, it opens left/right.

Q: Why use the sanity check?

It expands the standard form back to general form so you can verify algebra accuracy — extremely helpful for exam prep.

Q: Is this good for SAT/AP/College Algebra exams?

Absolutely. Completing the square and identifying conics are high-frequency exam skills.