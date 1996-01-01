Skip to main content
Use multi-mode tools to go equation → features or features → equation. v1.1 supports axes-aligned conics only (no xy term).

Background

Conic sections are curves formed by intersecting a plane with a double cone. Depending on the angle of intersection, the result is a circle, ellipse, parabola, or hyperbola. Algebraically, conics appear as second-degree equations in x and y. When no xy term is present, the conic is aligned with the coordinate axes.

How to Use This Conic Sections Calculator

  • Identify + Convert: Enter a general equation in the form Ax² + Cy² + Dx + Ey + F = 0 (no xy term).
  • We classify the conic (circle, parabola, ellipse, hyperbola).
  • We complete the square (if needed) and convert to standard form.
  • Mode tools: Enter geometric features (center, radius, a, b, p) to build equations instantly.
  • Turn on Graph Labels to visualize foci, directrix, or asymptotes.
  • Enable Sanity Check to expand back to general form and verify correctness.

How This Calculator Works

  • Detects conic type based on signs and coefficients of and .
  • Uses completing the square to convert general form into standard form.
  • Extracts geometric features: center, vertex, focus, radius, axes lengths, asymptotes.
  • Graph preview uses parametric sampling (ellipse/hyperbola) and function form (parabola).
  • Optional rounding applies only to display — internal math stays precise.

Standard Forms & Formulas Used

Circle

Standard form:

(x-h)2 + (y-k)2 = r2

Parabola

Vertical:

(x-h)2 = 4p (y-k)

Horizontal:

(y-k)2 = 4p (x-h)

Ellipse

(x-h)2 a2 + (y-k)2 b2 = 1

Focal distance: c² = a² − b²

Hyperbola

(x-h)2 a2 - (y-k)2 b2 = 1

Asymptotes: y − k = ±(b/a)(x − h)

Example Problems

Example 1 — Identify a circle

Convert x² + y² − 4x + 6y − 12 = 0 to standard form.

  • Group x and y terms.
  • Complete the square for both variables.
  • Result: (x − 2)² + (y + 3)² = 25
  • Center = (2, −3), radius = 5.

Example 2 — Ellipse from general form

Convert 4x² + 9y² − 36 = 0.

  • Divide both sides by 36.
  • Standard form: x²/9 + y²/4 = 1
  • a = 3, b = 2 → foci at ±√5 along major axis.

Example 3 — Hyperbola

Identify x² − y² − 1 = 0.

  • Rewrite: x² − y² = 1
  • Opposite signs → hyperbola.
  • Asymptotes: y = ±x

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why doesn’t this support an xy term?

An xy term introduces rotation. This version supports axes-aligned conics only. A rotated conic requires diagonalization of the quadratic form.

Q: How do I know if it’s an ellipse or hyperbola?

If x² and y² have the same sign → ellipse (or circle). If opposite signs → hyperbola.

Q: What determines parabola direction?

Which variable is squared. If x² appears (but not y²), the parabola opens up/down. If y² appears, it opens left/right.

Q: Why use the sanity check?

It expands the standard form back to general form so you can verify algebra accuracy — extremely helpful for exam prep.

Q: Is this good for SAT/AP/College Algebra exams?

Absolutely. Completing the square and identifying conics are high-frequency exam skills.

