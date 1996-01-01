Coterminal Angles Calculator

The core idea. Angles are measured by rotation from the positive x-axis. Once you've rotated 360° (one full turn), you're back where you started — so adding or subtracting any whole number of full turns lands on the exact same terminal ray.

The general formula. θ + 360°n (degrees) or θ + 2πn (radians), where n is any integer. n = 1 spins one extra turn forward; n = −1 unwinds one turn backward.

The principal angle. Among all the coterminal angles, exactly one falls in [0°, 360°) — this is usually the most useful form, since it's the one you'll find directly on the unit circle.

Finding it by hand. If your angle is 360° or more, keep subtracting 360° until it drops below 360°. If it's negative, keep adding 360° until it's non-negative. Whatever you land on is the principal angle.