Unit Circle Calculator

Enter an angle (degrees or radians) to get quadrant, reference angle, sin/cos/tan, and the unit-circle point (cos θ, sin θ). Or flip it: enter a trig value (like sin θ = √2/2) and get all solutions in [0°, 360°) or [0, 2π).

Quick reminder

On the unit circle: x = cos(θ) and y = sin(θ).
And tan(θ) = sin(θ)/cos(θ) (undefined when cos(θ)=0).

Background

The unit circle connects angles to coordinates. Once you know the quadrant and reference angle, you can quickly get signs and (for special angles) exact values like √2/2 and √3/2.

Calculate

Supports π, pi, and (e.g., 3π/4).

We’ll convert internally and show both.

Chips prefill and calculate immediately.

Solve for θ from a trig value

Examples: sinθ = √2/2, cosθ = −1/2, tanθ = √3


Supports and fractions (e.g., sqrt(3)/2, −√3/3).


Prefills and calculates.

Rounding affects display only.

Normalization doesn’t change your input — it just shows a coterminal angle in a standard range.

Options

Result

No results yet. Enter input and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose a Mode: Angle → values or Trig value → angles.
  • Use Quick picks for common angles or exact trig values.
  • Turn on Exact values to see radicals for standard angles.
  • Use the solution set range to list all answers in [0°, 360°) or [0, 2π).

How it works

  • Angle mode: compute sin(θ), cos(θ), tan(θ) and the point (cosθ, sinθ).
  • Inverse mode: use arcsin, arccos, or arctan to get a principal angle, then generate all coterminal solutions in the selected range.
  • Reference angle and signs come from the quadrant.

Formula & Equation Used

Coordinates: (x, y) = (cos(θ), sin(θ))

Tangent: tan(θ) = sin(θ)/cos(θ)

Conversion: π rad = 180°

Normalization: θ ≡ θ + 360°k (or θ ≡ θ + 2πk)

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Solve sin(θ) = √2/2 on [0°, 360°)

  1. Recognize √2/2 as a standard unit-circle value (reference angle 45°).
  2. sin(θ) is positive in Quadrants I and II.
  3. Solutions: θ = 45° and θ = 135°.

Example 2 — θ = −210° (Angle → values)

  1. Normalize to [0°, 360°): −210° + 360° = 150°.
  2. Quadrant: 150° is in Quadrant II → sin positive, cos negative, tan negative.
  3. Reference angle: 180° − 150° = 30°.
  4. Exact values: sin(150°)=1/2, cos(150°)=−√3/2, tan(150°)=−√3/3.
  5. Unit-circle point: (cosθ, sinθ) = (−√3/2, 1/2).

Example 3 — Solve cos(θ) = −1/2 on [0°, 360°)

  1. 1/2 corresponds to a reference angle of 60°.
  2. cos(θ) is negative in Quadrants II and III.
  3. Solutions: θ = 180° − 60° = 120° and θ = 180° + 60° = 240°.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a reference angle?

The reference angle is the acute angle (between 0° and 90°) between the terminal side of θ and the x-axis.

Q: Why are some tan values “undefined”?

Because tan(θ)=sin(θ)/cos(θ), and dividing by zero is undefined. This happens at 90° and 270° (and their coterminal angles).

Q: Why do you sometimes show exact values?

Exact values are available for the standard unit-circle angles (multiples of 30° and 45°). For other angles we show accurate decimals.

Q: Why does sin(θ)=0.5 usually have two answers in 0°–360°?

Because a horizontal line intersects the unit circle in two places. In [0°,360°), most non-extreme trig values occur in two quadrants (depending on the sign).

Q: How do you get all solutions in the selected range?

We find a principal angle using arcsin, arccos, or arctan, then generate the other angle(s) in the range using symmetry + quadrant sign rules (and coterminal angles within the range).

Q: When does a trig equation have only one solution?

Some values hit the unit circle at a single angle in the chosen interval (for example, sin(θ)=1 at 90°, cos(θ)=−1 at 180°). Others can have two, and tan can be undefined at certain angles.

