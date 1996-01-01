Unit Circle Calculator

Q: What is a reference angle?

The reference angle is the acute angle (between 0° and 90°) between the terminal side of θ and the x-axis.

Q: Why are some tan values “undefined”?

Because tan(θ)=sin(θ)/cos(θ), and dividing by zero is undefined. This happens at 90° and 270° (and their coterminal angles).

Q: Why do you sometimes show exact values?

Exact values are available for the standard unit-circle angles (multiples of 30° and 45°). For other angles we show accurate decimals.

Q: Why does sin(θ)=0.5 usually have two answers in 0°–360°?

Because a horizontal line intersects the unit circle in two places. In [0°,360°), most non-extreme trig values occur in two quadrants (depending on the sign).

Q: How do you get all solutions in the selected range?

We find a principal angle using arcsin, arccos, or arctan, then generate the other angle(s) in the range using symmetry + quadrant sign rules (and coterminal angles within the range).

Q: When does a trig equation have only one solution?

Some values hit the unit circle at a single angle in the chosen interval (for example, sin(θ)=1 at 90°, cos(θ)=−1 at 180°). Others can have two, and tan can be undefined at certain angles.