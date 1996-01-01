FOIL Calculator

Multiply two binomials step by step using First, Outer, Inner, Last — with a visual FOIL diagram, an area-model grid, and automatic detection of perfect-square and difference-of-squares shortcuts.

Background

FOIL is a memory trick for multiplying two binomials like (ax + b)(cx + d): multiply the First terms, the Outer terms, the Inner terms, and the Last terms, then combine the two middle (Outer + Inner) results into a single term. It's really just the distributive property applied twice — FOIL just gives the four products a memorable order.