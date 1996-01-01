Pedigree Analysis Calculator

Build a family pedigree and let the calculator work out which modes of inheritance are still possible and which are logically ruled out, calculate offspring risk once you know the mode, or find out how much extra risk a related couple actually faces — with a drawn pedigree diagram and full step-by-step reasoning.

Background

A pedigree is a diagram of a family's phenotypes across generations — squares for males, circles for females, filled in for "affected." The pattern of who is and isn't affected, and how that pattern moves through a family, is enough to rule out most modes of inheritance using nothing but simple, airtight logic.