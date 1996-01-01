Transcription & Translation (Codon) Calculator

Convert a DNA sequence into mRNA and then into a protein, translate an mRNA sequence directly in any reading frame, or work backward from a protein to every codon that could have encoded it — with a base-by-base strand view, a color-coded codon breakdown, and the full genetic code table on hand.

Background

Genetic information flows from DNA to mRNA (transcription) to protein (translation). Every step depends on reading the sequence in the right direction and the right three-letter groups — get the strand, the direction, or the reading frame wrong, and the whole translation comes out different.