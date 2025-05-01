Problem 1.R.44
Solving equations Solve each equation.
ln 3x + ln (x + 2) = 0
Problem 1.R.12
Assume f is an odd function and that both f and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of f and the graph of g to find the following function values. <IMAGE>
f⁻¹ (10)
Problem 1.R.21
Evaluate and simplify the difference quotients (f(x + h) - f(x)) / h and (f(x) - f(a)) / (x - a) for each function.
f(x) = x2 - 2x
Problem 1.R.24
Evaluate and simplify the difference quotients (f(x + h) - f(x)) / h and (f(x) - f(a)) / (x - a) for each function.
f(x) = 7 / (x + 3)
Problem 1.R.17
Assume f is an odd function and that both f and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of f and the graph of g to find the following function values. <IMAGE>
f-1(1 + f(-3))
Problem 1.R.75
Inverse sines and cosines Evaluate or simplify the following expressions without using a calculator.
sin⁻¹ ( -1 )
Problem 1.77a
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
If y= 3ˣ , then x = ³√y
Problem 1.96a
Inverse of composite functions
a. Let g(x) = 2x + 3 and h(x) = x³. Consider the composite function ƒ(x) = g(h(x)). Find ƒ⁻¹ directly and then express it in terms of g⁻¹ and h⁻¹
Problem 1.3.43a
Splitting up curves The unit circle x² + y² = 1 consists of four one-to-one functions, ƒ₁ (x), ƒ₂(x) , ƒ₃(x), and ƒ₄ (x) (see figure) <IMAGE>.
a. Find the domain and a formula for each function.
Problem 1.96b
Inverse of composite functions
b. Let g(x) = x² + 1 and h(x) = √x. Consider the composite function ƒ(x) = g(h(x)). Find ƒ⁻¹ directly and then express it in terms of g⁻¹ and h⁻¹
Problem 1.3.43b
Splitting up curves The unit circle x² + y² = 1 consists of four one-to-one functions, ƒ₁ (x), ƒ₂(x) , ƒ₃(x), and ƒ₄ (x) (see figure)<IMAGE>.
b. Find the inverse of each function and write it as y= ƒ⁻¹ (x)
Problem 1.96c
Inverse of composite functions
c. Explain why if g and h are one-to-one, the inverse of ƒ(x) = g(h(x)) exists.
Problem 1.41c
Identify the symmetry (if any) in the graphs of the following equations.
Problem 1.82c
A culture of bacteria has a population of cells when it is first observed. The population doubles every , which means its population is governed by the function , where is the number of hours after the first observation.
What is the population after the first observation?
Problem 1.82d
A culture of bacteria has a population of cells when it is first observed. The population doubles every , which means its population is governed by the function , where is the number of hours after the first observation.
How long does it take the population to triple in size?
Problem 1.19e
Composite functions
Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x .
Find the domain of ƒ o g.
Problem 2.24
Taxicab fees A taxicab ride costs $3.50 plus $2.50 per mile. Let m be the distance (in miles) from the airport to a hotel. Find and graph the function c(m) that represents the cost of taking a taxi from the airport to the hotel. Also determine how much it will cost if the hotel is 9 miles from the airport.
Problem 3
Decide whether , , or both represent one-to-one functions. <IMAGE>
Problem 7
What are the three Pythagorean identities for the trigonometric functions?
Problem 9
How do you obtain the graph of from the graph of ?
Problem 10.
Solve the equation sin 2Θ = 1, for 0 ≤ Θ < 2π .
Problem 10
Evaluating functions from graphs Assume ƒ is an odd function and that both ƒ and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of ƒ and g the graph of to find the following function values. <IMAGE>
ƒ(g(4))
Problem 11
How do you obtain the graph of from the graph of ?
Problem 12
Find functions ƒand g such that ƒ(g(x)) = (x² +1)⁵ . Find a different pair of functions ƒ and g that also satisfy ƒ(g(x)) = (x² +1)⁵
Problem 13
The parabola y=x²+1 consists of two one-to-one functions, g₁(x) and g₂(x). Complete each exercise and confirm that your answers are consistent with the graphs displayed in the figure. <IMAGE>
Find formulas for g₁((x) and g₁⁻¹(x). State the domain and range of each function.
Problem 14
If ƒ(x) = √x and g(x) = x³-2 and , simplify the expressions (ƒ o g) (3), (ƒ o ƒ) (64), (g o ƒ) (x) and (ƒ o g) (x)
Problem 14c
Use the graph of in the figure to plot the following functions.
<IMAGE>
Problem 14e
Use the graph of in the figure to plot the following functions.
<IMAGE>
Problem 15.
Evaluate cos⁻¹(cos(5π/4)).
Problem 15a
Use the graphs of ƒ and g in the figure to determine the following function values. y = f(x) ; y=g(x) <IMAGE>
a. (ƒ o g ) (2)
Ch. 1 - Functions
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