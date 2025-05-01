Problem 1.87
Finding all inverses Find all the inverses associated with the following functions, and state their domains.
ƒ(x) = (x + 1)³
Problem 1.57
Solving equations Solve the following equations.
7ˣ = 21
Problem 1.3.37
Find the inverse of each function (on the given interval, if specified).
Problem 1.25
Defining piecewise functions Write a definition of the function whose graph is given <IMAGE>
Problem 1.73
Inverse sines and cosines Evaluate or simplify the following expressions without using a calculator.
cos⁻¹ √3/2
Problem 1.1.45
Working with composite functions Find possible choices for outer and inner functions ƒ and g such that the given function h equals ƒ o g .
h(x) = √ (x⁴ + 2 )
Problem 1.67
Intersection problems Find the following points of intersection.
The point(s) of intersection of the parabolas y= x² and y= -x² + 8x
Problem 1.79
Symmetry Determine whether the graphs of the following equations and functions are symmetric about the x-axis, the y-axis, or the origin. Check your work by graphing.
Problem 1.1.98
Simplify the difference quotients ƒ(x+h) - ƒ(x) / h and ƒ(x) - ƒ(a) / (x-a) by rationalizing the numerator.
ƒ(x) = √(1-2x)
Problem 1.42
Solve each equation.
Problem 1.22
Where do inverses exist? Use analytical and/or graphical methods to determine the largest possible sets of points on which the following functions have an inverse.
ƒ(x) = |2x + 1|
Problem 1.76
Inverse sines and cosines Evaluate or simplify the following expressions without using a calculator.
cos (cos⁻¹ ( -1 ))
Problem 1.9
Find the inverse of the function ƒ(x) = 2x. Verify that ƒ(ƒ⁻¹(x)) = x and ƒ⁻¹(ƒ(x)) = x .
Problem 1.51
Solving equations Solve the following equations.
log₁₀ x= 3
Problem 1.49
Properties of logarithms Assume logbx = 0.36, logby= 0.56 and logbz = 0.83 . Evaluate the following expressions.
logb (√x) / (³√z)
Problem 1.3.42
Find the inverse of each function (on the given interval, if specified).
, for
Problem 1.3.19
Evaluate each expression without a calculator.
a. log₁₀ 1000
Problem 1.3.33
Find the inverse of each function (on the given interval, if specified).
, for
Problem 1.19
Suppose ƒ is an even function with ƒ(2) = 2 and g is an odd function with g(2) = -2. Evaluate ƒ(-2) , ƒ(g(2)), and g(ƒ(-2))
Problem 1.3.46
Properties of logarithms Assume logbx = 0.36, logby= 0.56 and logbz = 0.83 . Evaluate the following expressions.
logbx²
Problem 1.1.59
Missing piece Let g(x) = x² + 3 Find a function ƒ that produces the given composition.
(g o ƒ ) (x) = x⁴ + 3
Problem 1.44
Working with composite functions
Find possible choices for outer and inner functions ƒ and g such that the given function h equals ƒ o g.
h(x) = (2) / ( x⁶ + x² + 1)²
Problem 1.75
Convert the following expressions to the indicated base.
using basa e, for and
Problem 1.46
Solve each equation.
Problem 1.59
Finding inverses Find the inverse function.
ƒ(x) = 3x² + 1, for x ≤ 0
Problem 1.1.72
Simplify the difference quotient (ƒ(x)-ƒ(a)) / (x-a) for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = x⁴
Problem 1.55
Solving equations Solve the following equations.
ln x= -1
Problem 1.33
Graph the following functions.
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Problem 1.21
State whether the functions represented by graphs A , B , C and in the figure are even, odd, or neither. <IMAGE>
Problem 1.R.14
Assume f is an odd function and that both f and g are one-to-one. Use the (incomplete) graph of f and the graph of g to find the following function values. <IMAGE>
f⁻¹( g⁻¹(4))
Ch. 1 - Functions
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