Problem 2.9b
Complete the following sentences in terms of a limit.
b. A function is continuous from the right at a if _____ .
Problem 2.31b
A projectile is fired vertically upward and has a position given by s(t)=−16t^2+128t+192, for 0≤t≤9.
b. From the graph of the position function, identify the time at which the projectile has an instantaneous velocity of zero; call this time t=a.
Problem 2.6.76b
Assume you invest $250 at the end of each year for 10 years at an annual interest rate of . The amount of money in your account after 10 years is given by . Assume your goal is to have $3500 in your account after 10 years.
b. Use a calculator to estimate the interest rate required to reach your financial goal.
Problem 2.6.87b
Let
b. Determine the value of for which is continuous from the right at .
Problem 2.4.7b
The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→1^+ f(x)
Problem 2.4b
Use the graph of in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. <IMAGE>
Problem 2.4.53b
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
The line x=−1 is a vertical asymptote of the function f(x) =x^2 − 7x + 6 / x^2 − 1.
Problem 2.4.31b
Determine the following limits.
b.
Problem 2.7b
Use analytic methods to find the value of lim x→π/4 cos 2x / cos x − sin x.
Problem 2.4.29b
Determine the following limits.
b.
Problem 2.5.51b
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
b. Find the vertical asymptotes of (if any).
Problem 2.5.56c
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
c. Graph f and all of its asymptotes with a graphing utility. Then sketch a graph of the function by hand, correcting any errors appearing in the computer-generated graph.
Problem 2.4.7c
The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→1 f(x)
Problem 2.5.63c
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. The graph of a function can have any number of vertical asymptotes but at most two horizontal asymptotes.
Problem 2.4.9c
The graph of ℎ in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=−2 and x=3. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→−2 h(x)
Problem 2.5.51c
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
c. Graph and all of its asymptotes with a graphing utility. Then sketch a graph of the function by hand, correcting any errors appearing in the computer-generated graph.
Problem 2.23c
For the following position functions, make a table of average velocities similar to those in Exercises 19–20 and make a conjecture about the instantaneous velocity at the indicated time.
c. s(t)=40 sin 2t at t=0
Problem 2.5.55c
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
c. Graph f and all of its asymptotes with a graphing utility. Then sketch a graph of the function by hand, correcting any errors appearing in the computer-generated graph.
Problem 2.5.53c
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
c. Graph f and all of its asymptotes with a graphing utility. Then sketch a graph of the function by hand, correcting any errors appearing in the computer-generated graph.
Problem 2.31d
A projectile is fired vertically upward and has a position given by s(t)=−16t^2+128t+192, for 0≤t≤9.
d. For what values of t on the interval [0, 9] is the instantaneous velocity positive (the projectile moves upward)?
Problem 2.4.7d
The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→2^− f(x)
Problem 2.4.9d
The graph of ℎ in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=−2 and x=3. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→^3− h(x)
Problem 2.4.9e
The graph of ℎ in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=−2 and x=3. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→3^+ h(x)
Problem 2.4.7e
The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→2^+ f(x)
Problem 2.4.7f
The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→2 f (x)
Problem 2.4.9f
The graph of ℎ in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=−2 and x=3. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→3 h(x)
Problem 3
What does it mean for a function to be continuous on an interval?
Problem 3.2.21
21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) = 5x+2; a=1, 2
Problem 3a
Use the graph of in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. <IMAGE>
Problem 3c
Use the graph of in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. <IMAGE>
Ch. 2 - Limits
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